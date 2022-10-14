Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Mental health a concern for farmers amid ongoing drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In Kansas, more than a quarter of the state remains under the highest severity of drought. Southeast Sedgwick County and conditions in much of southeast Kansas are considered “exceptional drought.”. The ongoing drought is impacting farmers outside of their crop production. Some may be dealing...
KWCH.com
Wichita State Real Estate Center offers 2023 housing forecast
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita home values will end the year up 12.9 percent and then rise by another 4.7 percent next year according to the 2023 Wichita Housing Forecast published by the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate. “Home price appreciation is slowing, but the supply of homes...
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Kansas Humane Society
Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. On Tuesday, the City of Wichita named Joseph Sullivan to lead the Wichita Police Department. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. Updated: Oct....
KWCH.com
Week of Oct. 17 Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on employment with the State of Kansas. MONDAY: Corrections Officer I | El Dorado Correctional Facility | Wichita | $18.26 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12259533 | Qualifications: •Pass a Criminal Background Check •At least 18 years of age at the time of appointment •Valid Kansas Driver’s License •High School Diploma, GED, or Equivalent | El Dorado Correctional Facility has four additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
KWCH.com
WATCH: 12 News hosts Kansas Attorney General forum
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters had the opportunity to hear from the two candidates running for the office of Kansas Attorney General. Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann were in the 12 News studio for a Campaign 2022 candidate forum. The forum which aired Tuesday, gave each candidate...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County says the flu has arrived
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department has reported its first case(s) of influenza in the county. The department encourages people to get a flu shot, and says that people can be doubly protected by getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. Flu symptoms start...
KWCH.com
Local group brings awareness to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
It's a place for their students to develop cyber-security plans for small businesses in Kansas. City of Wichita seeks to curb catalytic converter thefts. Police say one of the challenges in dealing with the crime is that once a catalytic converter is removed from a car, it's almost impossible to trace.
KWCH.com
Wichita's new police chief discusses experience, plans for WPD
Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. On Tuesday, the City of Wichita named Joseph Sullivan to lead the Wichita Police Department. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. Updated: Oct....
KWCH.com
Wichita names next police chief
Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT. A blast of cold air expected overnight Monday into...
KWCH.com
Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility
After nearly eight months, the city of Wichita will have a new police chief. Wichita City Councilmember removes himself from mayor's review committee. Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. Wichita names next...
KWCH.com
Kansas drought could affect consumers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The harsh drought continues and continues to affect farmers which in turn, will affect consumers. Steven McCloud has been a wheat farmer for most of his life and says this year’s drought is the worst he’s ever seen. “Pray for rain, we need it...
KWCH.com
Registration deadline arrives weeks out from general election
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the deadline for Kansans to register to vote in time for the November 8 general election. Including the local, state and national levels, there are hotly contested races up and down the ticket. If you’ve already signed up for an advance, mail-in...
KWCH.com
Helping Hand: Heights High memorial will honor fallen soldiers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new campaign at Heights High School is raising money for a memorial to honor former students who died while serving our country. KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers provided the school with a Helping Hand cash donation. Plans for a Fallen Falcon Veteran Memorial and...
KWCH.com
New aerospace manufacturer to bring 155 jobs to south central Kansas
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC, will be investing $14.7 million in a new facility in Wellington. “We wanted to build our new company here because we knew there was a talented workforce already in place in this community,” said Scott Brown, President of Pinnacle Aerospace.
KWCH.com
El Dorado Correctional Facility opens doors to potential hires
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The El Dorado Correctional Facility is trying a new approach to hiring, opening its doors so potential candidates can see what it’s like to work inside a state prison. “We’ve never done something like this where people are coming in there. I mean, you...
KWCH.com
"Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point. But with Election Day less than a month away, some groups are mounting a last minute effort to defeat Amendment D.
KWCH.com
Wichita City Councilmember removes himself from mayor's review committee
On Tuesday, the City of Wichita named Joseph Sullivan to lead the Wichita Police Department. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. A blast of cold air expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning brings the first freeze for much of Kansas. Fort Hays State University creates cybersecurity incubator.
KWCH.com
Police union calls on Wichita mayor to apologize or resign after confrontation with officer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching a week since 12 News obtained body camera footage that captures a verbal confrontation between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer, the Kansas State Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) issued a statement Tuesday, Oct. 18, calling on the mayor to either apologize to the officer and members of the Wichita Police Department “and accept full responsibility for his actions,” or resign.
KWCH.com
Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A blast of cold air expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning brings the first freeze for much of Kansas and the end of the growing season. With this comes reminders of actions homeowners should take before temperatures dive. Many will be firing up their heaters for...
KWCH.com
Increasing concerns for fire danger
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer temperatures and eventually, stronger winds are set to return in the coming days. Fire danger may be a problem by Friday and throughout the weekend. Skies will be clear with light winds and lows in the 30s. Highs will return to the 70s with plenty...
Comments / 1