Sandy, UT

Concerns of UTA limiting routes during ski season

By Courtney Johns
 5 days ago

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Several local leaders in the Little Cottonwood Canyon area are concerned over the Utah Transit Authority’s (UTA) decision to reduce bus services in the area, including getting rid of one primary bus route into the canyon that provides access to several ski resorts.

The mayors for Alta and Sandy as well as state representatives in the area held a press conference on Thursday saying if anything, the community needs enhanced busing at this time.

According to UTA’s website, the reduced routes are due to not having enough staff, particularly bus drivers. When asked how to fix this issue, Cottonwood Heights City Council member Ellen Birrell said she had faith in UTA and if they worked together with the community, they could come up with a solution.

“I think it’s going to take political growth from the legislature to be willing to fund it. Show me the budget and I’ll show you what the priorities are,” said Birrell.

ABC4 reached out to UTA for comment, but has not heard back. Much of the press conference also focused on gondolas with all leaders saying they did not support putting a gondola in the area. Instead, they listed several alternatives to solve the congestion problem including tolling, carpooling and more buses.

