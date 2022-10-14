Read full article on original website
YPD Traffic Tuesday numbers
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) released the figures for the number of traffic-related incidents responded to for the week of October, 9, through October, 15. The YPD responded to:. 761 traffic stops. 38 collisions. 301 citations were issued. 19 collisions resulted from red light violations. 14 DUI arrests...
Local colleges work to educate students on the importance of voting
YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Valley College and WSU Tri-cities are working to educate their students on the importance of voting this election season. Both schools have people in place to answer questions and are providing easy ways to register. Yakima Valley College has been setting up information booths at all...
Yakima County Commissioners approve $2.8M contract for regional crime lab
YAKIMA, Wash. — A local crime lab will open for operations in Yakima as soon as approved federal funding is received by the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, according to a joint press release. The Yakima County Commissioners approved a $2.8 million contract using American Rescue Plan Act funding for the crime lab on October 18, which will serve as an operations center for law enforcement agencies to use upgraded technology in hopes of closing cases faster.
Prosser City Hall removes Halloween display of Karen's Garden
PROSSER, Wash. — Historic Downtown Prosser announced a decorating contest, encouraging the community to design a display for Halloween. Prosser City Hall decorated its display to feature “Karen’s Garden,” dressing up a scarecrow as a ‘Karen,’ with a shirt reading “Can I speak to the manager?”
Siren tests on Oct 20 will be heard in Benton and Franklin counties
RICHLAND, Wash. — Annual siren tests along the Columbia and Yakima rivers are scheduled for October 20 between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the press release from Energy Northwest. The tests are done by Energy Northwest in partnership with Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management and the Department of Energy.
Man shot in foot while walking down Mabton street
MABTON, Wash. - One person was shot near Boundary Road and Fern Street in Mabton around 2 p.m. on October 18, according to Mabton Chief of Police Eduardo Garcia. One man called police reporting he had been walking down the street with another man when the other was shot in the foot, according to Garcia. Police are still in the early stages of investigating this incident and can't yet say if it was gang-related. The man is now in the hospital and expected to be OK.
UPDATE: I-90 reopen near Ellensburg after a 2-semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash on I-90 eastbound near Ellensburg this morning involved two semis. The semis were in separate lanes, both moving east, when one hit the trailer of the other. The first semi then crossed the lane and the cab separated from the chassis.
Hiker pinned under massive boulder near Wenatchee
Hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued. A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says 28-year-old Ben Delahunty was hiking this week south of Leavenworth in the Cascade Mountains when a boulder he was relaxing on slid down a cliff. The boulder was stopped by a tree, pinning Delahunty's wrist and legs. The sheriff says getting rescuers and equipment capable of moving the boulder to the area was challenging because he was a several-hour hike from the trailhead. Helicopters were used to shuttle rescuers and equipment to move the boulder. Hours later Delahunty was freed and taken to a hospital with significant leg injuries.
Truck v semi with trailers collision blocks lane on I-82
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - One lane is blocked on Interstate 82 headed west around milepost 107 due to a collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. A truck collision with a semi with double trailers occurred about two miles west of Badger Road. Traffic is reportedly getting by....
I-90 fully blocked near Ellensburg after a 2-semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 is fully blocked near Ellensburg, milepost 106, due to a crash involving two semi trucks.
"Beth's Place and Triumph Treatment as a whole literally saved my life," a women's recovery facility reopens since pandemic
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Beth's Place reopened its doors to 16 women Monday after being closed for about 900 days. Located on Triumph’s Campus, Beth's Place helps women with substance abuse and mental health treatment. "The need is there, it's important we bring that access back," said Triumph Treatment's Director...
