Voice of America
Ukraine Says 108 Women Freed in Swap With Russia
Kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine announced Monday it had swapped more than 100 prisoners with Russia in what it said was the first all-female exchange with Moscow after nearly eight months of war. "Another large-scale exchange of prisoners of war was carried out today ... we freed 108 women from...
Voice of America
Russia Launches New Drone Attacks in Ukraine
Russia has launched new drone attacks in Ukraine, striking targets in the capital Kyiv and other areas. A series of explosions hit Kyiv on Monday, setting buildings on fire, and sending people to look for shelter. The increase in drone attacks followed an intense wave of strikes by Russian forces...
Voice of America
Russian Commander: ‘Tense’ Situation for Troops in Ukraine
Russia's new commander in Ukraine says the situation in the southern Kherson region is “very difficult” as Kyiv forces wage an offensive to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow illegally annexed last month. "The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and...
Voice of America
US Says Iranian Drone Supplies to Russia Violate UN Resolution
The United States said Monday that Iran is violating a U.N. Security Council resolution by supplying drones to Russia. “Earlier today, our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs to Russia is a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, and this is something that we agree with,” deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
Voice of America
Ukraine Invites UN Experts to Examine Iranian Drone Debris
Washington / United Nations — Ukraine has invited U.N. experts to examine debris from what it says are Iranian-made drones sold to Russia in violation of international sanctions and used to attack Ukrainian towns and cities. In a letter sent to the president of the U.N. Security Council and...
Voice of America
Ukrainian Children Taken to Russia by Force
Olga Lopatkina is a Ukrainian mother of six children. She had adopted the children, orphans who had lost their parents, legally taking them into her family as her own. A few months ago, the children were in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and unable to leave. She was worried about them.
Voice of America
Putin Declares Martial Law in Annexed Regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in four of Ukraine's regions, parts of which are under the control of Russian troops, as Ukrainian forces continue liberating occupied territories in the country's east. Putin said at an online session of the Security Council on Wednesday that he signed a...
Voice of America
Protests, Concerns Grow Over Moves by Hard-Line Iran Leadership
The Biden administration said it would “vigorously enforce sanctions” on Tehran after Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine Monday. The White House also expressed doubt that a nuclear deal negotiations impasse could be quickly resolved, and protesters inside Iran are still pushing back against the hard-line government. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
Voice of America
EU Lawmakers Award 2022 Sakharov Prize to 'Brave Ukrainian People'
The European Parliament (EP) has awarded its 2022 Sakharov Prize to "the brave people of Ukraine" in their battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion in late February. The EP said in a statement Wednesday that the award went to "brave Ukrainians, represented by their President [Volodymyr Zelenskyy], elected leaders, and civil society."
Voice of America
Poll Shows Ukrainians Resolved to Fight Until Victory
Washington — A new Gallup poll released this week found that 70% of Ukrainians want to continue the war with Russia until they achieve victory, and 91% said victory means recapturing all Ukrainian territory seized by Russia, including Crimea. The poll was conducted in September amid excitement over recent...
Voice of America
US Charges 5 Russians With Shipping US Military Tech to Moscow, Evading Sanctions
NEW YORK / WASHINGTON — U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday charged five Russian nationals with sanctions evasion and other crimes for shipping military technologies bought from U.S. manufacturers to Russian buyers, some of which ended up on the battlefield in Ukraine. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said the electronic components purchased...
Voice of America
Study: Russia Leads Worldwide Drop in Internet Freedom
A study has found that Russian information restrictions led a worldwide drop in internet freedom across the world during the past year. The research was carried out by Freedom House. The nonprofit organization is largely financed by U.S. government agencies. Freedom House released the results on Tuesday. On its website,...
Voice of America
Experts: Regarding North Korea, US Must Shift Focus From Denuclearization to Deterrence
Washington — Washington has exhausted viable options for containing North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs and now must prioritize deterring the regime from using its weapons to carry out attacks against the U.S. and its allies, experts say. North Korea test-fired 27 missiles so far this year, believed...
Voice of America
No Special Debt-Rescheduling Deal with China, Pakistan Finance Minister Says
Washington — Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said he would not approach China any differently than he would other countries as his government seeks to reschedule debt, and he expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to repay loans despite a struggling economy ravaged by devastating rains and floods. Dar was...
Voice of America
North Korea Conducts Artillery Fire Off Coast
North Korea fired artillery shells late Tuesday into the waters of its coast. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired about 100 shells off its west coast and another 150 shells off its east coast. South Korea called the launches a “clear violation” of a 2018...
Voice of America
Blinken 'Very Different China' Emerging Under Xi Jinping
Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the People’s Republic of China (PRC) poses a challenge to the United States national interests in the coming years but despite “the emergence of clearly adversarial aspects,” there are also “cooperative aspects” in the bilateral relationship such as fighting climate change and promoting global health.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT IRAN: Why Masha Amini’s Death Evoked Protests
Taken into police custody for violating morality laws, Mahsa Amini became the spark of a movement that has taken hold of Iran. What makes the current protests in Iran and elsewhere different from than ones that came before?
Voice of America
Biden to Release 15 Million Barrels From Oil Reserve, More Possible
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden is to announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve on Wednesday, part of a response to recent production target cuts announced by OPEC+ nations. He is also to say that more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as fighting gas prices ahead of next month's midterm elections.
Voice of America
US Citizen Jailed in Saudi Arabia for Tweets on Khashoggi, Yemen: Son
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — A US citizen jailed in Saudi Arabia is being punished for "mild" Twitter posts on topics including the war in Yemen and the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, his son told AFP on Wednesday. Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old of Saudi origin, was...
Voice of America
Australia Rescinds Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
Australia’s center-left government is reversing a decision by the previous conservative administration to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the decision Tuesday in Canberra, saying the city’s status should be decided through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. Wong...
