Democratic incumbent faces Republican newcomer for unexpired term in East Brunswick Council election

• The Middletown Township Public Library will kick off its Re-Imagining Your Library fundraising campaign with a Black and White Masquerade Gala on Oct. 28 at Jacques Reception Center. The campaign is geared toward the redesign and renovation of interior library space to provide, among other amenities, additional group collaboration and study rooms and a new room featuring Middletown history and archives, advanced technology and room for programming. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event. The community is invited to purchase tickets and attend the gala (21 and over). Those interested in purchasing sponsorships or tickets may visit the 2022 Gala page at mtpl.org.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO