Democratic incumbent faces Republican newcomer for unexpired term in East Brunswick Council election

Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 19
A Middletown resident has been indicted for laundering money on behalf of the Cape Town Zone of Black Axe, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Andrew Suarez, 29, is charged by indictment with money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering counts and aggravated identity theft, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Six residents seeking seats on Marlboro K-8 Board of Education
MARLBORO — Six residents are seeking three three-year terms on the Marlboro K-8 School District Board of Education in the 2022 general election. Voting by mail has been underway for several weeks. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 at selected locations in Monmouth County (available to all residents of the county), or Marlboro residents may vote at their regular polling location in the township on Nov. 8.
Red Bank officials expand scope of human relations committee
RED BANK — The members of the Red Bank Borough Council have adopted an ordinance that amends the Human Relations Advisory Committee article of the borough code and changes the name of the committee to the Community Engagement and Equity Advisory Committee. According to the ordinance, which was adopted...
Tinton Falls council members approve increase in police officer ranks
TINTON FALLS — The members of the Borough Council have taken action to increase the maximum number of patrol officers permitted to be hired by the Tinton Falls Police Department. During a meeting on Oct. 11, council members adopted an ordinance that will amend the police force section of...
Middletown’s Somerville honored for 50 years of community service
MIDDLETOWN — The members of the Township Committee in Middletown have honored a resident who has dedicated 50 years of his life to community service. During a meeting on Oct. 17, Mayor Tony Perry issued a proclamation recognizing Thomas P. Somerville. According to the proclamation, Somerville became a member of the township’s Fairview First Aid Squad in September 1972.
Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6
Last year a new state law was passed mandating early in-person voting as an option in New Jersey. This new option allows registered voters to cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, during a nine-day period prior to Election Day. In addition to our two traditional voting methods,...
Lawrence school board appoints ‘tireless advocate’ to fill vacancy
Among a field of nine candidates, Arundel Clarke came out on top to fill a vacancy on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education. The board voted 6-1 to appoint Clarke to fill an unexpired three-year term at the school board’s Oct. 12 meeting, following public interviews with the candidates. The term ends in January 2024.
East Windsor Township to hold Operation Medicine Cabinet
East Windsor Township residents who want to get rid of expired and unwanted prescription medicine can do so during “Operation Medicine Cabinet.”. The special event is set for Oct. 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the lobby at the Police/Municipal Court building at 80 One Mile Road.
New East Windsor police chief comes with ‘extremely wide breadth of law enforcement experience’
Surrounded by East Windsor Township officials, police officers and friends, Lt. Jason Hart was sworn into office as the East Windsor Township Police Department’s new chief of police during a special ceremony. Hart was sworn into office by Mayor Janice S. Mironov at the ceremony on Oct. 6, held...
New COVID-19 bivalent booster shots available at Bordentown Senior Center
Bordentown Senior Center is one of the locations children as young as 5 years-old can receive the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shots during Burlington County Health Department’s weekly vaccine clinics. The new updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna offer stronger protection against severe illness from the BA.4 and BA.5...
Six candidates will battle for three seats available on East Brunswick Council in November
EAST BRUNSWICK – With three Township Council seats available, six candidates will be competing in this year’s election to secure a four-year term. Democrats Kevin McEvoy, Jim Wendell, and Dana Winston will be facing off against Republican opponents Antoinette Evola, David Herrera, and Neal Shah. Election day will...
The Lawrenceville School’s donations support special projects funded by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation
A new camera and microphones for an updated Lawrence Middle School TV studio, and a child-sized kitchen, table and chairs for kindergarten students at the Ben Franklin Elementary School to encourage play. These are among the special projects and items funded by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation, and none of...
Democratic incumbents seek re-election for Jamesburg Borough Council
JAMESBURG – Democratic candidates Thomas Emens and Samantha Rampacek will be running for two, three-year available seats on Jamesburg’s Borough Council. According to the Middlesex County candidate list for 2022, no Republican challengers filled a petition to run. Election day will be held on Nov. 8. Thomas Emens...
Hopewell Valley School District reports small increase in districtwide violence, vandalism and substance abuse incidents
School district incidents, in-school and out-of-school suspensions have all slightly increased in data collected for the 2021-22 school year report on violence, vandalism and substance abuse. The findings were presented to the Hopewell Valley school board at a meeting on Oct. 17. The data had been collected from September until...
Kelsey Theatre to present ‘Something Rotten!’ with local cast
Maurer Productions OnStage will present the “hilarious Shakespeare-inspired musical comedy” “Something Rotten!” at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre. The show runs from Oct. 21 through Oct. 30 with a streaming option Oct. 28-30. “Audiences are sure to roll in the aisles,” said M. Kitty...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Five candidates will vie for three, three-year term seats available on the Metuchen Board of Education in November
METUCHEN – The November ballot will see five candidates, including three incumbents. They are running for the three, three-year seats available on the Metuchen Board of Education. Incumbents Alicia Sneddon Killean, Jonathan Lifton and Eric Suss will face newcomers Michael Cummings and John “Jack” Hand. Lifton is...
20-year-old Princeton University student reported missing
PRINCETON, N.J. -- The Princeton University Department of Public Safety is searching for an undergraduate student who was reported missing. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at around 3 a.m. Monday near Scully Hall on the southeastern section of campus.According to the university, Ewunetie is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with information on Ewunetie's whereabouts should contact Princeton's department of public safety at 609-258-1000.
Independent Datebook, Oct. 19
• The Middletown Township Public Library will kick off its Re-Imagining Your Library fundraising campaign with a Black and White Masquerade Gala on Oct. 28 at Jacques Reception Center. The campaign is geared toward the redesign and renovation of interior library space to provide, among other amenities, additional group collaboration and study rooms and a new room featuring Middletown history and archives, advanced technology and room for programming. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event. The community is invited to purchase tickets and attend the gala (21 and over). Those interested in purchasing sponsorships or tickets may visit the 2022 Gala page at mtpl.org.
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
