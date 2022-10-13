Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
General’s new Gen-Eye Micro-Scope3 includes a stronger pushrod, sonde, Wi-Fi capability
The compact, lightweight Micro-Scope3 video inspection system from General Pipe Cleaners now includes enhancements to boost equipment performance, accuracy, versatility and convenience. New, stronger pushrod permits inspections in 1.5 inch to 4 inch drain lines up to 100 ft long. A sonde on the. end of pushrod makes camera location...
globalspec.com
Tank farms are key to chemical storage
One of the primary differences between chemistry and chemical engineering is the sheer volume of chemical products. While a chemist may make 200 ml of a substance in a beaker, and may notice the beaker gets a little warm, the chemical engineer has to figure out how to safely make 2,000 gal/hr of the same substance while managing the many joules of waste heat generated. The answer is not to get more beakers, but to scale up safely and efficiently. Chemical engineers tend to deal in rates rather than amounts, and with both transient and steady-state processes.
globalspec.com
Study: Flaring allows more methane into the atmosphere than previously thought
Researchers from the University of Michigan have determined that the practice of venting — the burning off of methane, a greenhouse gas, at oil and gas wells to keep it from escaping into the atmosphere — is not as effective as previously thought. Using data taken from aerial...
globalspec.com
Primary causes of power outages
In 1925, just a little less than 100 years ago, only half of the homes in America had electricity. Shortly after, the demand for modern appliances grew rapidly and in 1945, 85% of homes had electrical power. With new technologies and improved infrastructure power outages have significantly decreased in occurrence since the mid 1900s, but some factors could contribute to a resurgence.
