One of the primary differences between chemistry and chemical engineering is the sheer volume of chemical products. While a chemist may make 200 ml of a substance in a beaker, and may notice the beaker gets a little warm, the chemical engineer has to figure out how to safely make 2,000 gal/hr of the same substance while managing the many joules of waste heat generated. The answer is not to get more beakers, but to scale up safely and efficiently. Chemical engineers tend to deal in rates rather than amounts, and with both transient and steady-state processes.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO