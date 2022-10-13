Read full article on original website
globalspec.com
Virtual energy storage systems: Storing power without batteries
Structure of a VESS for smart energy community. Source: CC-BY-4.0 To achieve a more sustainable future, cities are rapidly adopting smart grid technologies. The integration of renewable energy sources, such as wind and photovoltaics, is increasing and resulting in power supply uncertainty. As a result, meeting energy system demands is more difficult. Rolling blackouts can occur due to an imbalance between supply and demand, prompting energy providers to keep turbines running at a few offline plants in order to increase production in the event of a sudden increase in consumption. Coal-fired backup generators can also be activated quickly in case of an emergency. However, these methods are either expensive or polluting, if not both.
globalspec.com
General’s new Gen-Eye Micro-Scope3 includes a stronger pushrod, sonde, Wi-Fi capability
The compact, lightweight Micro-Scope3 video inspection system from General Pipe Cleaners now includes enhancements to boost equipment performance, accuracy, versatility and convenience. New, stronger pushrod permits inspections in 1.5 inch to 4 inch drain lines up to 100 ft long. A sonde on the. end of pushrod makes camera location...
globalspec.com
First 256-GS/sec arbitrary waveform generator features analog bandwidth exceeding 80 GHz
The new M8199B arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) from Keysight Technologies provides R&D engineers a high-performance signal source for arbitrary signals that enables development of designs employing multi-level modulation formats (64QAM) at well beyond 160 GBaud. Applications beyond 128 GBaud demand a new class of generators that provide high speed, precision...
globalspec.com
FCI MT100 gas emissions flow meter obtains best-in-class maintenance interval rating
Environmental, process and plant engineers responsible for continuous gas emissions monitoring of stacks, flues, ducts and chimneys with EN15267 compliant automated measuring systems (AMS) will find that the MT100 series multipoint mass flow meter from Fluid Components International (FCI) now has its certification enhanced to include an industry best maintenance interval check as required by the standards.
globalspec.com
A 10 minute charging EV battery
Penn State University has developed an electric vehicle (EV) battery design that allows for a 10 minute charge time. A breakthrough that could pave the way for the rapid adoption of EVs. The technology allows for a shorter charge time and more energy acquired for a longer travel range. The...
globalspec.com
Formula 1 innovations fueled by the world’s fastest 3D printers
3D printing, as of 2022, is now well established as a technology that can easily construct shapes that would have been impossible — or at the least very difficult — to make using traditional machine tools. Such technology is especially instrumental in the world of Formula 1 (F1) racing, where rapid prototyping, and the ability to make a shape in the exact optimal configuration is of the utmost concern — with little regard to cost or manufacturability.
globalspec.com
Energy costs cut CERN operations
A chain of Large Hadron Collider dipole magnets. Operation of the system will be curtailed by 20% in 2023. Source: Samuel Joseph Hertzog/CERN. Escalating energy costs and supply concerns are taking a toll on every sector. CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is implementing energy-saving measures in response to these trends and will reduce the planned operation of its accelerator complex by 20% in 2023.
