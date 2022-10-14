Hogs’ Mental State Biggest Question Mark Against BYU on Saturday

How has Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman gotten team past current losing skid?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' trip to BYU on Saturday has been analyzed from the usual aspects every which way this week.

None of it really matters.

The biggest question this week is how the Razorbacks mentally handle the current three-game losing streak they are mired in right now.

Oh, everybody has said all the proper things this week. That isn't particularly surprising and all we have to do is go back through some recent history for proof. From 2017 through 2020 nobody was throwing up their hands.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman reacts after a penalty during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. (Matt Bush / USA TODAY Sports)

Confidence was expressed in every single press conference during those years from coaches and players.

The Cougars present some interesting challenges. What they can do pretty well is exactly what the Hogs' defense hasn't been able to stop all year long — passing.

Quarterback Jaren Hall struggled with some shoulder pain last week against Notre Dame ... or at least that's what we're told. Word this week is he's healthy .

All that stuff doesn't matter. This game will likely hinge on how the Hogs play. The talent level for the Cougars is probably somewhere similar to South Carolina, but there wasn't the mental toll of a three-game losing streak and considerably more players for Arkansas.

Injuries have taken a huge toll in the defensive secondary.

Maybe not as big as when Cam Little's field goal landing on the top of the right upright in AT&T Stadium at the end of the Texas A&M game is still having on folks.

Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Cam Little (29) and holder Reid Bauer (30) watch the kick attempt of Little during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports)

Then proceeding to get blown out against Alabama and Mississippi State is a big downer.

We honestly have no idea what Sam Pittman has told the players this week behind closed doors. There is no reason to think he's hit any sort of panic button and even athletics director Hunter Yurachek didn't sound concerned at a function in Fayetteville this week.

How this team responds to a combination of a bad streak without a game against UAPB like last year is the biggest question mark headed into Saturday.

The answer will, obviously, set up the final five games of the year.

HOGS FEED:

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO HOGS-BYU ON SATURDAY

BYU TO BREAK OUT THE GOOD STUFF FOR ARKANSAS GAME

HUDSON CLARK BECOMING MR. DEPENDABLE WITH MOVE TO SAFETY

HOGS' ERIC MUSSELMAN ANALYZING JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING THESE DAYS

SEC ROUNDUP: IS THERE A CULTURE PROBLEM AT TEXAS A&M?

MIKE LEACH DOESN'T REALLY LIKE DINK-AND-DUNK REFERENCE

SEC SHORTS STRIKES WHILE IRON IS HOT AHEAD OF ALABAMA-TENNESSEE

ODDS OF HORNSBY GETTING ON FIELD AS RECEIVER GO WAY DOWN

TALKING ABOUT LAST YEAR'S END AFTER THREE LOSSES IS ABOUT BEST THING SAME PITTMAN CAN COME UP WITH NOW

RAZORBACKS FIGHTING TO KEEP THIS SEASON FROM SLIPPING THROUGH THEIR FINGERS

BAD NEWS FOR A LOT OF FANS: NO ONE TO BLAME FOR THIS MESS

MISSING KJ JEFFERSON WASN'T THE PROBLEM ON SATURDAY

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel