Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Layton man details intention to bomb Catholic school in journal
A Layton man was arrested Friday for threatening to bomb St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington, allegedly detailing his intentions of the bombing in his journal, according to the Layton Police Department.
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
ksl.com
2nd man sentenced in 2019 Millcreek fatal shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A second man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges related to a 2019 shooting in Millcreek that resulted in another man's death. Prosecutors say the disagreement began over threatening Facebook messages. Edgar Omar Esquivel, 22, of West Jordan pleaded guilty on Oct. 4...
Gephardt Daily
Roy man found brutally beaten; suspects arrested are 2 brothers, their cousin
ROY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers and their cousin are in the Weber County jail after a Roy man was found beaten and left bleeding in his driveway. Roy residents Khalil Owens, 26, brother Jhalil Owens, 23, and their cousin Lapries Owens, 22, have been booked in the case.
KSLTV
Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her
TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
Two teens charged as adults in fatal Salt Lake City carjacking attempt
Two teens have been charged as adults after a fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City this September, according to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.
Gephardt Daily
New details released in shooting over cigarette at Salt Lake City motel
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details on the shooting of a man at Salt Lake City’s Wasatch Inn after an argument over a cigarette. The victim, whose name has not been released, is a 38-year-old man who is on...
ksl.com
Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch
SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
Poster in West Valley City found defaced with swastika, racial slur
A woman in West Valley City woke up to find a poster defaced with a swastika, racial slur and message to vote for a candidate outside of their town.
ksl.com
Teens charged as adults in fatal carjacking attempt police say was 'random'
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers with extensive juvenile criminal histories have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City in September, which prosecutors say appears to have been done at random. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd...
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City
An investigation into an aggravated burglary in Salt Lake City escalated to a tactical incident early Saturday morning.
Opinion: Look to the polls — same-sex marriage, the Great Salt Lake and Joe Biden
Deseret News and Hinkley Institute polling show that voters don’t think the laws should be reversed on same-sex marriage. There are other issues they care about though.
Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse
Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing in Cochise County, Arizona, made public Wednesday, the children of the late Paul Adams asked a judge for permission to add Republican state Rep. Merrill F. Nelson and law firm Kirton McConkie as defendants in their lawsuit against the church, widely known as the Mormon church. The suit accuses the Mormon church of failing to notify police or child welfare officials that Adams was abusing his older daughter. In 2010, Adams confessed to his bishop, John Herrod, that he had sexually abused his daughter, according to legal records. Herrod reported the abuse to a church “abuse help line” and was advised not to report it to police or child welfare officials. The abuse was kept secret, and Adams continued raping his older daughter and her younger sister for several years. Adams was later charged by federal officials with posting videos of the abuse on the Internet.
kmyu.tv
Law enforcement warning Utahns about recent fentanyl trends
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials in Utah report that fentanyl overdoses and dangerous fentanyl trends are still the main causes of death for people between the ages of 18 and 45. Law enforcement and advocates will provide an update on these dangerous trends on Friday. Typically,...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect jailed in Juab County after multi-county chase at 100+ mph
JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Friday after a high-speed chase that led troopers through Sevier, Millard and Juab counties. Utah Highway Patrol clocked the speed of Edwin Hyung Cho, 46, at 100 to 120 mph, according to court documents filed in the case.
31-year-old man shot in both legs in South Jordan
A 31-year-old man was shot in both of his legs in South Jordan early Saturday morning, according to the South Jordan Police Department (SJPD).
ksl.com
Pit bull attacked 81-year-old man in Millcreek
MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man, 81, is recovering after a pit bull attacked him, sending him to the hospital. "It's the most terrifying experience I've ever had," Larry Overton said. "It all happened so quickly." The 81-year-old was out for his daily walk around 8 a.m. Friday on a...
ksl.com
Man in custody following domestic violence incident, SWAT response in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A domestic violence incident early Saturday morning led to a SWAT team response, and Salt Lake police say they took a man into custody. Officers responded to an apartment on the 500 block of Dexter Street after a 911 call at 3:24 a.m. reported the sound of at least one gunshot, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. They set up a perimeter and started checking the area.
theprp.com
Five Finger Death Punch’s Salt Lake City Show Cut Short Due To Drunk Driver Crash
Five Finger Death Punch‘s set at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, UT last night (October 15th) was cut short some 8 songs in. The Las Vegas, NV chart-toppers were forced to cancel their performance halfway through after the power to the venue was knocked out by an apparent drunk driver. The band’s guitarist Zoltan Bathory commented of the matter on social media:
ksl.com
Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
Comments / 1