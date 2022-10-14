ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksl.com

2nd man sentenced in 2019 Millcreek fatal shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A second man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges related to a 2019 shooting in Millcreek that resulted in another man's death. Prosecutors say the disagreement began over threatening Facebook messages. Edgar Omar Esquivel, 22, of West Jordan pleaded guilty on Oct. 4...
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her

TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch

SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse

Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing in Cochise County, Arizona, made public Wednesday, the children of the late Paul Adams asked a judge for permission to add Republican state Rep. Merrill F. Nelson and law firm Kirton McConkie as defendants in their lawsuit against the church, widely known as the Mormon church. The suit accuses the Mormon church of failing to notify police or child welfare officials that Adams was abusing his older daughter. In 2010, Adams confessed to his bishop, John Herrod, that he had sexually abused his daughter, according to legal records. Herrod reported the abuse to a church “abuse help line” and was advised not to report it to police or child welfare officials. The abuse was kept secret, and Adams continued raping his older daughter and her younger sister for several years. Adams was later charged by federal officials with posting videos of the abuse on the Internet.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Law enforcement warning Utahns about recent fentanyl trends

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials in Utah report that fentanyl overdoses and dangerous fentanyl trends are still the main causes of death for people between the ages of 18 and 45. Law enforcement and advocates will provide an update on these dangerous trends on Friday. Typically,...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Suspect jailed in Juab County after multi-county chase at 100+ mph

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Friday after a high-speed chase that led troopers through Sevier, Millard and Juab counties. Utah Highway Patrol clocked the speed of Edwin Hyung Cho, 46, at 100 to 120 mph, according to court documents filed in the case.
JUAB COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Pit bull attacked 81-year-old man in Millcreek

MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man, 81, is recovering after a pit bull attacked him, sending him to the hospital. "It's the most terrifying experience I've ever had," Larry Overton said. "It all happened so quickly." The 81-year-old was out for his daily walk around 8 a.m. Friday on a...
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Man in custody following domestic violence incident, SWAT response in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A domestic violence incident early Saturday morning led to a SWAT team response, and Salt Lake police say they took a man into custody. Officers responded to an apartment on the 500 block of Dexter Street after a 911 call at 3:24 a.m. reported the sound of at least one gunshot, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. They set up a perimeter and started checking the area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
theprp.com

Five Finger Death Punch’s Salt Lake City Show Cut Short Due To Drunk Driver Crash

Five Finger Death Punch‘s set at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City, UT last night (October 15th) was cut short some 8 songs in. The Las Vegas, NV chart-toppers were forced to cancel their performance halfway through after the power to the venue was knocked out by an apparent drunk driver. The band’s guitarist Zoltan Bathory commented of the matter on social media:
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

