Topeka, KS

2022 Girls Golf State Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 girls golf season is now in the books and here are the winners. Washburn Rural finished fourth, Manhattan finished sixth. Emporia (2nd), Seaman (6th). Spartans Avary Eckert (4th), Vikings Lois Deeter (7th). 4A: Wamego (back-to-back state champs) - Addison Douglass (1st), Ashten Pierson (2nd),...
Stormont Vail Emporia clinic quickly rolls past Pack the Pantry goal

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s Cotton O’Neil clinic in Emporia has quickly rolled past its goal to Pack the Pantry and help the community. Stormont Vail Health says that the Cotton O’Neil Emporia Clinic will Pack the Pantry to benefit the community - and it has quickly rolled past its goal.
Horton gears up for fall flea market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Horton Flea Market is back for its three-day run, and organizers say it’s better than ever!. Don Gorshong visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event and how it’s part of the “Reinvent Horton” efforts. The Horton Flea...
Lance Leipold selected to Coach of the Year Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a quick turnaround of Kansas football, Lance Leipold was named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List. The Bryant Coach of the Year Award is awarded annually to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity, and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field.
Shawnee Co. to close 46th, Hodges intersection for construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The intersection of NW 46th St. and Hodges Rd. will close on Wednesday for construction. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Shawnee County says the Public Works Department will close the intersection of NW 46th St. and Hodges Rd. The County noted that the work will involve asphalt...
Washburn University celebrates 2022 homecoming with futuristic theme

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University hosted a futuristic party with treats on Wednesday. It’s Washburn’s Homecoming and the 2022 theme is a futuristic alien display that is “out of this world.”. It’s midterm time at the university, so Wednesday’s event allowed the students to decompress, relax,...
Study finds Kansas City saw highest jump in homicide cases in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study found that Kansas City saw the highest jump in homicide cases out of the largest cities in the nation in 2022. With homicide rates having spiked by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the largest cities in the nation in the past quarter, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates.
Bus pad construction to close more lanes of Topeka streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The construction of more bus pads in the City of Topeka will close more street lanes. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, even more lanes will close for the construction of bus pads in the Capital City. These pads are to be constructed by Conroy Contractors.
Rebuilt McDonald’s opens for business in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s newest McDonald’s location is ready for business. A ribbon cutting was held Monday night for the new restaurant at 29th and California. It replaces the previous building torn down in the spring after standing 38 years. With modernized furnishings and a much larger...
Kansas WWII veterans head to D.C. on Wamego Honor Flight

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two veterans of World War II who are nearly 100 years old are in Washington, D.C., to tour the national monuments with the Wamego High School Honor Flight. Wamego High School says that the Wamego Honor Flight, which took off from the Kansas City airport on...
Washburn Tech opened its doors to recruit students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech opened its doors Wednesday morning, October 19, to recruit some high school students to join the technical college. For the first time in three years, Washburn Tech invited several students from various high schools, GED programs, and ESL [English as a second language] students who are interested in the technical trade. Each student got a chance to see the hands-on training opportunities that Washburn is offering students to prepare them for a career.
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
KU men’s basketball No. 5 in Top 25, K-State not ranked

IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - The preseason poll for men’s basketball was released by the Big 12 Monday afternoon. Kansas and Baylor are tied No. 5, while Kansas State was not ranked. In fact, the Big 12 tops the nation with 50 percent of teams ranked in the Top 25....
Parade celebrates veteran’s 104th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A parade hosted by the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association (PAFRA) at the Topeka VA Community Living Center celebrated veteran Fanny Hand’s 104th birthday. The parade included classic cars, motorcycles, law enforcement and rodeo riders. Fanny Hand is an Army veteran who enlisted in 1945...
Fire Watch Tour makes its way to Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) are on a cross country Fire Watch road trip with fellow veterans and Afghan wartime allies to draw attention to the Afghan Adjustment Act (AAA). They stopped in Manhattan on Tuesday to speak with Senator Moran and his team as they want to educate people on this matter going on.
