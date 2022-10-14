Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Housing advocates fighting against Longmeadow eviction that ended in bee attack
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We begin with an arrest in Longmeadow that has many people talking. A woman released bees on sheriff’s deputies, trying to stop an eviction. Now, representatives of the homeowner who was evicted on Memery Lane in Longmeadow say the eviction was unlawful. The Massachusetts Alliance...
westernmassnews.com
Organizers seeking donations to help provide wreaths at Agawam cemetery
There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according to White House top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.
westernmassnews.com
First Responders Safety Giving Day: Southwick Fire
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. Town...
westernmassnews.com
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Western Mass News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News in Springfield is currently hiring for several positions. WGGB is seeking an TV Account Executive to develop new business for both on-air and digital platforms. If you are a little analytical and a little creative, enjoy being out in the community, helping people succeed and are up for the challenge…you may just be the next person to make their mark in the Television Advertising world! We offer a comprehensive training program to help you to be successful in the fast paced, fun environment of multi-platform advertising. If determining your own success is for you, you NEED to apply today.
westernmassnews.com
First Responders Giving Day: Huntington Fire
Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton. Hero Fund USA CEO Darrel Smith joins Western Mass News to discuss the need and related expense of protective equipment. Palmer resident recalls scene of...
westernmassnews.com
First Responders Giving Day: Agawam Fire
Hero Fund USA CEO Darrel Smith joins Western Mass News to discuss the need and related expense of protective equipment. Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton. Palmer...
westernmassnews.com
Local leaders push to implement body cams in more western Mass. police departments
Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. With the winter around the corner, homeowners should be on the lookout because mice are now looking for a warm place to stay.
westernmassnews.com
National initiative puts spotlight on teenage driver safety
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a spotlight on teen driver safety this week across the country. “Right now, it is a bigger issue than it ever has been because the rate of fatalities and crashes have been increasing in the past couple of years,” said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Shieldrop.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 9 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
westernmassnews.com
First Responders Safety Giving Day: Chicopee Police
Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton. Hero Fund USA CEO Darrel Smith joins Western Mass News to discuss the need and related expense of protective equipment. Palmer resident recalls scene of...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Fire mourning death of former aide to the commissioner
Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according to White House top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is collecting contributions to have remembrance wreaths placed at the resting places of veterans, including Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
westernmassnews.com
First Responders Giving Day: Blandford Fire
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. Town...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement
Hero Fund USA CEO Darrel Smith joins Western Mass News to discuss the need and related expense of protective equipment. Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park. Updated: 10 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton. Palmer...
westernmassnews.com
Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons
There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according to White House top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.
westernmassnews.com
City councilors pleased with Springfield Police’s proposed use of force policy
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department released their proposed use of force policy changes Tuesday afternoon, and some Springfield city councilors are calling it a step in the right direction. The proposal is a requirement of their consent decree agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. One Springfield...
westernmassnews.com
Bristol officers to be honored with posthumous promotions
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - As the community prepares to say goodbye to the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty, the department will posthumously promote both. Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. The promotions will...
westernmassnews.com
State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms
There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according to White House top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.
westernmassnews.com
Mice concerns rise as temperatures begin to drop
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the winter around the corner, homeowners should be on the lookout because mice are now looking for a warm place to stay. With temperatures dipping into the 40s at night, homeowners should keep an eye out for mice trying to get inside to stay warm. Western Mass News spoke with Mark Hunter, owner of Hunter Termite and Pest Management, who explained how invasive these pests can be.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Students in STEM and Tilton Library donations
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Westfield and South Deerfield. For the second straight year, Westfield Gas and Electric and Whip City Fiber welcomed middle school computer science students for a day at the operations center for STEM Week. Students visited the center Wednesday...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Thursday Forecast
There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according to White House top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Comments / 0