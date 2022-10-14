Washington Wildfire alert: Goat Rocks Fire update 2022-10-14

Div. W Crew

Incident is 2% contained.

Today: Fire activity remains light. The fire is backing and flanking in most areas; some single-tree torching was observed yesterday. The western fingers of the fire continue to close in on one another, slowly consuming flammable vegetation. Crews are successfully holding all control lines. Firefighters are patrolling the communities closest to the fire and testing the hoses and pumps. Resources continue training on the coordinated response plan. The Smith River Hotshots are leveraging an area where fuels and terrain allow for safe control of the fire’s edge in the Coal Creek drainage. They are hard at work with hand tools and chainsaws as they secure additional line directly adjacent to the fire. Air operations are still assisting to limit fire spread from the Coal Creek drainage. Hazardous fuels removal continues along Forest Road 1266, Forest Road 46, Forest Road 041, and the Three Peaks Trail system.

Resources:

Daily Fire Updates can be accessed here or through the News tab in the blue bar located in the upper portion of this page. A variety of maps are added daily to the Maps section in the blue bar in the upper portion of this page or via this direct link . On August 9, the Goat Rocks Fire was started by a lightning strike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness. The fire has spread within the Wilderness and on adjacent land on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Most of the fire is burning in steep terrain with limited access, heavy fuels, and rocky bluffs.

History and CommandOn September 9, fire activity increased and evacuations were ordered for the town of Packwood and communities to the northeast of town. By September 11, conditions had improved and evacuation were lifted for Packwood and reduced for the communities of Timberline and Goat Rocks west of the fire. Fire personnel continue to patrol these communities.On September 12, Northwest Incident Management Team 10 took command of the Goat Rocks Fire. They did extensive work on the fire before passing management to Nevada Incident Management Team 4 on September 25. Another Type 3 Incident Management Organization assumed command of the fire on October 9, 2022.

