California Wildfire alert: Mosquito Fire update 2022-10-14

Last updated: Thu, 13 Oct 2022 22:06:01

Incident is 95% contained.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 assumed command of the Mosquito fire at 0700 on Thursday, 10/06/2022. Evacuations and Repopulation:

As of Friday, September 23, all evacuation orders in both Placer and El Dorado counties have been lifted. (El Dorado County evacuation map).

Other Resources:

Mosquito Fire meeting and briefing videos: YouTubeMosquito Fire photos and videos: Media AssetsTahoe National Forest: Closure Orders & Maps | Fire Restrictions | Facebook | TwitterEldorado National Forest: Closure Orders & Maps | Fire Restrictions | Facebook | Twitter Placer County: Mosquito Fire Information | Facebook | Twitter | Post-Fire Recovery El Dorado County: Mosquito Fire Information | Facebook | Twitter | Post-Fire Assistance Background: The Mosquito Fire was detected the evening of Tuesday, September 6, and has been burning east of Foresthill, California, predominantly on the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties, respectively. Numerous areas and communities were under evacuation orders and warnings. As of Wednesday, September 21, all orders have been lifted. Road closures, National Forest closures, and fire restrictions are in effect. California Interagency Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of the Mosquito fire at 0700 on Friday, 9/23/2022.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

