Letters to the Editor: Vote for more parent control on our school boards

Vote for more parent control in your local school board

Unless you have been hiding under a rock, you are wondering what is going on in our schools. Reading, writing and math seem to have taken a back seat to pronouns, political ideology and inappropriate books in our classrooms and libraries.

Some teachers hide the fact a child is questioning his/her gender from parents. Tune in to the State Board of Education meetings where outraged parents read sexually explicit books. Our skewed priorities in education show in our test scores. What do we do?

We can start to make change locally. I am writing today to ask you support candidates Rachel Davis, Frank McClellend and Kari Visser-Robel for Gaylord School Board. Each is a concerned parent who has been actively opposed to the decisions being made in our schools — from lockdowns/masking of children during COVID-19, to the controversial theories of critical race and gender identity.

Rachel is an attorney, Kari is an optometrist and Frank as a retired teacher with more than 30 years of experience. They are proactive, taking it upon themselves to ask questions, research ideas and look for solutions to the challenges facing our schools.

If you attend local government meetings, you will find most elected officials rubber stamp everything. They rarely look at research, data or listen to feedback from parents and citizens. This must change. It’s time to put academics back at the forefront of schooling. It’s time for ideology and social/emotional manipulation to stop. It’s time for schools to start to function again with their original purpose in mind — to create an educated citizenry capable of self-governance.

Stephenie JacobsonGaylord

Bergman doesn't represent us

Rep. Jack Bergman is very personable, with a charming smile. However, when he speaks, he often puts a spin on things to cast himself in a way opposite to his record, in order to appease his constituents. What do I mean?

He voted AGAINST funding for the Soo Locks, yet said that he’s proud to support the locks and the jobs it provides.

He has voted AGAINST every bill brought forth that would benefit workers, yet said that he supports the working people.

He voted AGAINST capping prescription drug costs for senior citizens, yet said that he’s a champion of our older population.

He voted AGAINST capping insulin prices, then said that it’s too expensive.

He voted AGAINST the Child Tax Credit, but said that he’s a true supporter of families.

He voted AGAINST the Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, then blames President Biden for rising fuel costs.

He has voted AGAINST education 100% of the time.

He has voted AGAINST women’s rights 100% of the time.

Most recently, he voted AGAINST relief funding for Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

What has he voted for? He voted IN FAVOR of big business and tax cuts for the wealthy 100% of the time.

Jack Bergman does not represent the citizens in Northern Michigan.

Dr. Bob Lorinser is a true Michigander who understands what is needed for the hard-working people living in Northern Michigan. Dr. Bob doesn’t talk “out of both sides of his mouth.” What he says, he means, and will do. Vote for Dr. Bob Lorinser for our 1st District Congressman in November.

Anne BilliardAlanson