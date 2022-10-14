ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

High school football: Heartbreak for Boca Raton as Santaluces ekes out district win

By Rick Robb
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqVf8_0iYQsDJm00

LANTANA — Maybe this was just what Santaluces High's football team needed.

The Chiefs breezed through the first half of their schedule, beating five opponents by an average of 27 points. They hadn't been challenged in the second half of any game.

On Thursday night, however, underdog Boca Raton pushed Santaluces to the limit. The Chiefs came from behind in the second, third and fourth quarters and finally edged the Bobcats 21-20 in a Class 4A-District 11 showdown.

Santaluces, the county's second-ranked team, improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in district play. Boca Raton dropped to 4-4 and 1-1. With only one district game remaining for each team, only an improbable series of events would prevent the Chiefs from winning the title and clinching a state playoff berth.

"We needed that," Chiefs quarterback Will Prichard said. "We needed to be able to come back from adversity. Hats off to Boca — they fought to the last second."

Recent:Atlantic football turns Seminole Ridge shutout into birthday celebration

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Prichard takes control

Talk about trying to establish the ground game: Santaluces called 14 straight running plays on its opening series.

"Our game plan was to establish a 'bully mentality' early," Prichard said. "We wanted to set the tone."

Except it didn't really work. The Chiefs got only as far as the Bobcats' 30-yard line on that drive before turning the ball over on downs. Boca Raton's stingy run defense held Curtis Douglas and Derrick Williams to a combined 102 yards — and they averaged only 2.4 yards per carry until Douglas broke a 29-yard run while Santaluces was running out the clock.

That put the game in Prichard's hands, and he delivered. The senior transfer from King's Academy completed 15 of 23 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

Prichard's scoring passes covered 72 yards to Chase Hanning in the second quarter, 19 yards to Makai Lewin in the third and 11 yards to Hanning for the game-winner with 9:08 remaining. Prichard gave a nod to all of his receivers, saying they "make me look good."

Santaluces coach Hector Clavijo said Prichard is finally catching the attention of college scouts. "They can see on film that he's made every throw in the book," Clavijo said.

Second-half wakeup

When the Santaluces players gathered on the field just before the second-half kickoff, an assistant coach had a simple yet urgent message: "Get some (expletive) energy!"

The Chiefs had been outplayed in the first half. Aside from the long TD pass, they did almost nothing offensively. Prichard had one punt partially blocked and another fully blocked, setting up Boca Raton's second touchdown.

Prichard insisted the poor first half wasn't because of overconfidence.

"We knew Boca Raton would come in really tough," he said. "This was for the district championship."

The defense provided a spark on the first play of the second half when Elijah Dimanche recovered a fumble at the Bobcats' 30. The Chiefs turned that into a quick score to tie it at 14.

But the Bobcats swung the momentum right back when Chris Bloomfield returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards to the Chiefs' 4-yard line. That set up Terrel Ocean's second 1-yard touchdown run.

After Santaluces took its first lead of the game on Hanning's second TD, the defense came up with another big play. Jerome Mitchell's end-zone interception ended a Boca drive that had reached the Santaluces 16.

Bobcats left speechless

Moments after the postgame handshakes, Boca Raton coach David Angell stood on the field with his coaches while his stunned players assembled in the end zone.

"I don't have anything to say," Angell said. "I don't even know what I'm going to say to my team."

Losses don't get more frustrating than this one. The Bobcats executed a near-perfect game plan and came within a missed extra-point attempt of beating the district favorites. Freshman quarterback Chance Routson made big throws for first downs. The defense made a goal-line stand.

Even after Santaluces' end-zone interception, Boca Raton had one more shot. On fourth-and-11 from the Chiefs' 43 with 1:49 remaining, Routson lofted a pass downfield to Colby Hidalgo, his most reliable receiver. Hidalgo had a step on his defender but had to dive for the ball, and it went just off his fingertips.

Hidalgo played his usual excellent all-around game for the Bobcats. As a slot receiver, he caught five passes for 71 yards. He also lined up at quarterback, took a direct snap and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sean Disalvo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

3 takeaways from King's Academy volleyball's district tournament win over Oxbridge

WEST PALM BEACH – King’s Academy volleyball punched its ticket to the district finals with Tuesday night, four-set win against Oxbridge, defeating the No. 3 seed 25-23, 23-25, 25-17. 25-12. The Lions and ThunderWolves battled hard for the first two sets, with the visitors equalizing the Lions’ first-set victory behind crushing blocks at the net.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Central leaders disciplined by state after grade-changing investigation

Years after a grade-changing scandal at Palm Beach Central High School, the principal and his former assistant principal have agreed to probation with the state Education Department.    A 2019 investigation by the school district’s inspector general found that Principal Darren Edgecomb and then-Assistant Principal Laurence Greenberg raised the grades of at least 11...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall

Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Boynton Beach motorcyclist, 48, dies after crash in western Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning following a crash Wednesday in western Delray Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. William Cintron, 48, of Boynton Beach, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Military Trail near Beechwood Road on Wednesday morning when he crashed into a Lincoln sedan making a U-turn from the northbound left-turn lane.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

WATCH: Massive gator captured in the waves of Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A massive alligator was captured on Delray Beach byFlorida Fish and Wildlife officers Wednesday morning. The Delray Beach Police Department, lifeguards and wildlife officers responded to nuisance calls for the gator. It was transported safely to a local farm. Follow us on social: Facebook |...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Massive alligator captured in waves at Florida beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A massive alligator taking a swim at a Florida beach was pulled from the waves in Delray Beach on Wednesday. Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) says they received calls about a nuisance alligator at the beach. When they arrived, an FWC trapper – with the help of police and fire rescue – pulled the alligator from the waves. The gator was transferred to a farm.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy