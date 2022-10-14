Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Gaylesville VFD Hosting Food Giveaway this Friday, October 21st
The Gaylesville Fire Department will be hosting a food distribution this Friday, October 21st, beginning at 12 noon. The food giveaway will take place at the fire department, located at 4740 Main Street in Gaylesville. For more information, call 256-422-5299 or visit the department’s Facebook page.
tinyhousetalk.com
Luxury Log Cabin on Half Acre in Alabama For Sale
If you’re looking for a tiny house AND land, look no further. This log cabin park model in Mentone, Alabama sits on 1/2 acre and it’s for sale for $179,000. At 399 square feet you’ll get a spacious living room with an electric fireplace, a galley kitchen, full bathroom and a downstairs bedroom! Interested parties can contact the seller on Facebook.
weisradio.com
3 Car Accident-2 Injured
At Approximately 1:10 PM today (Tuesday afternoon) The Centre PD was on the scene of a 3 car accident that took place just in front of Walmart on West Main Street and Highway 411 in Centre. The accident delayed traffic for several minutes blocking the westbound roadway. There were two people injured. One person was transported to Gadsden regional, and the other to Atrium-Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.
weisradio.com
SUV Ends Up In The Lake At Leesburg
Around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, 9-1-1 Central Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had run into the lake at Leesburg Landing. It appears the driver of the SUV failed to turn before driving of the launching ramp at the landing the vehicle ended up in the channel. He managed to...
New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville
The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
weisradio.com
Shed and Car Fire Saturday
Cedar Bluff, Centre, and Gaylesville Fire Departments were called to a structure fire on Armstrong Road in Cedar Bluff Saturday evening. When firefighters arrived on the scene a shed was on fire and a car next to it caught fire. According to Cedar Bluff Fire Chief Steven Kimmons, a fire...
weisradio.com
Another Round Of Sub Freezing Temps Forecast
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING FOR TONIGHT, FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY with Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 are expected. This cold system will impact most of central Alabama from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 19th
Mitchell Battles, 46 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree, obstructing police, and interference, by the Centre Police Department. Dillion Ocain, 30 of Leesburg, charged with Theft Of Property 1st degree by the Cherokee County Sheriff Office. Derrick Ward, 43 of Gadsden, charged with failure to appear on previous...
weisradio.com
Four Cherokee County volleyball teams getting set for North Super Regional
HUNTSVILLE – Four Cherokee County volleyball teams and Piedmont have qualified for this week’s North Super Regional at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center on Wednesday and Thursday. The action begins on Wednesday with Class 4A Cherokee County (30-25) taking on West Morgan (38-12) at 10:15 a.m. The winner...
doppleronline.ca
Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st
Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County’s De’Marrius Diamond Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Congratulations De’Marrius Diamond from Cherokee County High School for being selected as Alabama ONE’s Player of the Week! De’Marrius had 8 tackles and 5 sacks in CCHS’ win over Fultondale on October 7, 2022.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
weisradio.com
Warriors’ Amos leads area performances in latest AHSAA Football Spotlight
MONTGOMERY – Cherokee County High School senior Jack Amos did everything he could to help his team have a shot at the Class 4A, Region 6 championship on Friday. Amos accumulated 193 yards on 18 carries and scored four touchdowns (7, 11, 20 and 53 yards). He also had two interceptions on defense, including one he returned for a 58-yard score, in the Warriors’ 45-42 victory over Etowah.
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
wbrc.com
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
altoday.com
Alabama middle school teacher James Miller under fire for volunteering as drag queen in free time
Huntsville middle school teacher James Miller spends his free time as a drag queen and has a Facebook page under the name “Madge D. Ivine (Miss Majesty Divine). The Mountain Gap Middle School teacher frequently posts pictures of himself on social media attending drag events like Drag Queen Story Time.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman killed in I-20 crash when car was hit by stray tire
A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 in Irondale Sunday afternoon. Margaret Martin Greenwood was driving a Kia Optima Westbound on I-20 near the I-459 interchange when her car was hit by a tire that came off of a trailer traveling Eastbound. Greenwood's car then left...
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Anniston Woman
Anniston, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash this past weekend has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Margaret M. Greenwood, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Kia Optima she was driving was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hector Cosme, 27, of Birmingham. After the initial impact from the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 136 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale, in Jefferson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
WAFF
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.
