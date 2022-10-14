ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke, VA

CBS Baltimore

In viral TikTok video, University of Baltimore student says armed classmate threatened her

BALTIMORE - In a viral TikTok video viewed more than 1 million times, University of Baltimore student Madison Vital alleged another student brought a gun to school and threatened her life.Now, she said she doesn't feel safe at the university in the city's Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood.The student accused of making the threats, Jesse Francis, was arrested but then was released on bail the very next day.Vital is concerned that he could come back to campus with a vengeance."My bigger concern are all the people who are on campus right now," she said.University of Baltimore officials are not saying much about...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

DC Opens New Police Cadet Facility While Facing Officer Shortages

A new training facility for police cadets opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C., as the District is trying to recruit and retain officers. The facility is located at 2405 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE and is the first space dedicated solely to the D.C. Corps Program. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee attended the facility's opening.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Couple missing in Bethesda found

Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Two dead, one hurt after shooting in Southeast DC

UPDATE, Oct. 18, 9:29 a.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department said a second person died as a result of the shooting. Both people were men. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley, both of District Heights, MD. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were shot on Congress Street SE on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Mid-Morning Shooting Leaves One Man Dead In Baltimore

Police are investigating a morning murder in Baltimore that left one man dead. Officers found the victim after responding to reports of a shooting shortly after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue, according to Baltimore police. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man's death at correctional facility ruled homicide

BALTIMORE (AP) — The death of a detainee at a Baltimore correctional facility earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, officials said.Officers at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center found the man unresponsive on Oct. 9 and he was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson Mark Vernarelli identified the man as Javarick Gantt, 34, of Annapolis, news outlets reported. Gantt's body was taken to the medical examiner's office, which ruled his death a homicide.Department detectives are working with the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office to criminally charge a suspect and the department has also opened an administrative investigation, Vernarelli said Sunday.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Violent Baltimore Weekend: Driver shot in face, 4 killed including man set on fire

BALTIMORE -- Police have yet to make an arrest in a brutal crime that was reported on Sunday morning. That is when they found a dead body that had been set on fire in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of East 20th Street near North Avenue and Greenmount Cemetery.  On Monday, all that remained at the spot where their body was discovered was some crime tape and the white sheet police used to conceal their body. A new CitiWatch crime camera monitors the block. The killing has rattled neighbors who have lived in the community for decades."I've been over here since...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Glen Burnie High School senior arrested with gun near school property, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a Glen Burnie High School student who was allegedly found to be carrying a loaded gun following an investigation into a report of an armed person near the school on Monday, according to authorities.They began investigating a report of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male around 3:20 p.m., police said.School resource officers say they found a 17-year-old boy in possession of a loaded gun near but not on the school's property, according to authorities.The teenager's motive for carrying the gun is unknown, police said.Officers released...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County man pleads guilty to Morgan State University student murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Towson man plead guilty to first degree murder Monday morning. According to a news release, 22-year-old Kevin Sharp plead guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Morgan State University student, Barry Ransom. On October 15, 2021, Baltimore County Police were...
TOWSON, MD

