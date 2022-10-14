Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
Toddler's Traumatic Death In Baltimore Ruled A Homicide By Medical Examiner
Doctors in Maryland have ruled the death of a 1-year-old toddler in Baltimore a homicide, police say. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called at approximately 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway for a report of an unresponsive baby. Upon arrival, officers rendered...
In viral TikTok video, University of Baltimore student says armed classmate threatened her
BALTIMORE - In a viral TikTok video viewed more than 1 million times, University of Baltimore student Madison Vital alleged another student brought a gun to school and threatened her life.Now, she said she doesn't feel safe at the university in the city's Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood.The student accused of making the threats, Jesse Francis, was arrested but then was released on bail the very next day.Vital is concerned that he could come back to campus with a vengeance."My bigger concern are all the people who are on campus right now," she said.University of Baltimore officials are not saying much about...
Baltimore baby's death ruled homicide
Doctors in Baltimore have ruled the death of a 1-year-old baby homicide. Police were called to the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway, just after noon on October 4.
Anthony Priester Gets Life In Prison For Pigtown Pizzeria Murder In Maryland
A Maryland man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of a double shooting in a Pigtown Pizzeria in Baltimore that left one dead, the state’s attorney announced. Anthony Priester was sentenced to life plus 85 years in prison, with the first 15 years...
NBC Washington
DC Opens New Police Cadet Facility While Facing Officer Shortages
A new training facility for police cadets opened Wednesday in Washington, D.C., as the District is trying to recruit and retain officers. The facility is located at 2405 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE and is the first space dedicated solely to the D.C. Corps Program. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee attended the facility's opening.
University Of Baltimore Student Goes Viral On TikTok With Post On Armed, Dangerous Classmate
A junior at the University of Baltimore has made national news after going viral on TikTok as she issued a call for help about a student she claims came to class strapped with a gun and could be a potential danger on campus in the future. Madison Vital posted a...
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
Two dead, one hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
UPDATE, Oct. 18, 9:29 a.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department said a second person died as a result of the shooting. Both people were men. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley, both of District Heights, MD. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were shot on Congress Street SE on […]
Mid-Morning Shooting Leaves One Man Dead In Baltimore
Police are investigating a morning murder in Baltimore that left one man dead. Officers found the victim after responding to reports of a shooting shortly after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue, according to Baltimore police. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police identify burning body discovered in East Baltimore
Police identify man whose body was found burning in East Baltimore & offer up to $6,000 reward for any information.
foxbaltimore.com
Ivan Bates on squeegee kids: 'They cannot be there' while Mayor awaits recommendations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — How will Baltimore handle the squeegee kid issue continues to be a debate among city residents and now potential city leaders as Ivan Bates prepares to be the next likely state’s attorney. Tensions reached a tipping point in Baltimore City among motorists and squeegee kids...
Man's death at correctional facility ruled homicide
BALTIMORE (AP) — The death of a detainee at a Baltimore correctional facility earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, officials said.Officers at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center found the man unresponsive on Oct. 9 and he was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson Mark Vernarelli identified the man as Javarick Gantt, 34, of Annapolis, news outlets reported. Gantt's body was taken to the medical examiner's office, which ruled his death a homicide.Department detectives are working with the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office to criminally charge a suspect and the department has also opened an administrative investigation, Vernarelli said Sunday.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Violent Baltimore Weekend: Driver shot in face, 4 killed including man set on fire
BALTIMORE -- Police have yet to make an arrest in a brutal crime that was reported on Sunday morning. That is when they found a dead body that had been set on fire in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of East 20th Street near North Avenue and Greenmount Cemetery. On Monday, all that remained at the spot where their body was discovered was some crime tape and the white sheet police used to conceal their body. A new CitiWatch crime camera monitors the block. The killing has rattled neighbors who have lived in the community for decades."I've been over here since...
foxbaltimore.com
20 years after Dawson killings, expert says 'stop snitching culture' endures
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This week marks 20 years since a brutal and deadly retaliation on an East Baltimore family. In October 2002, Angela Dawson, her husband, and their five children were killed after she reported drug activity in the neighborhood. The Dawson’s home on East Preston Street was firebombed...
fox5dc.com
Baltimore police release video of brutal light rail murder, $8K reward offered
Police are offering an $8,000 award for information leading to the arrest of the man who brutally murdered a Baltimore man at a light rail stop two years ago. Detectives are still looking for the gunman who killed 41-year-old Daniel Brewer on Oct. 5, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the light rail stop.
Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves 4 dead, 4 injured
This past weekend was full of violent incidents in Baltimore City. Police addressed the weekend crime stating that several of the incidents ended with fatalities.
Police In Maryland ID 14-Year-Old Found With Fatal Bullet Wound At Frederick Apartment
Police are investigating in Maryland after a teenager was found shot and killed in Frederick County, according to officials. Kaimani Andre Dove, 14, was found by members of the Frederick Police Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick, investigators say.
Judge overseeing BPD Consent Decree bothered by squeegee workers
Federal judge James Bredar, the judge overseeing the Consent Decree for the Baltimore Police Department, was harassed by squeegee workers Sunday afternoon.
Glen Burnie High School senior arrested with gun near school property, police say
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a Glen Burnie High School student who was allegedly found to be carrying a loaded gun following an investigation into a report of an armed person near the school on Monday, according to authorities.They began investigating a report of a male with a handgun walking near the high school with another male around 3:20 p.m., police said.School resource officers say they found a 17-year-old boy in possession of a loaded gun near but not on the school's property, according to authorities.The teenager's motive for carrying the gun is unknown, police said.Officers released...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County man pleads guilty to Morgan State University student murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Towson man plead guilty to first degree murder Monday morning. According to a news release, 22-year-old Kevin Sharp plead guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Morgan State University student, Barry Ransom. On October 15, 2021, Baltimore County Police were...
Comments / 3