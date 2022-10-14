Read full article on original website
Police: Woman climbs out window to escape alleged captors
Oct. 19—RAWLINGS — A woman who was allegedly beaten and threatened to be killed while a gun was pointed at her in a Rawlings home escaped her attackers Tuesday by climbing out a window, authorities said Wednesday, and two men remain jailed in the incident. The Allegany County...
Burns scores twice in Keyser victory
Oct. 19—KEYSER, W.Va. — Kailynn Burns scored two of the Keyser Golden Tornadoes goals in their 4-0 Class AA Sectional playoff victory Tuesday evening at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley. Burns scored a goal in each half. Her first came with 13:28 to play before the...
