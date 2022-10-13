ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson to play Friday for Lakers

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mzpp_0iYQql3w00

Wednesday night was a rough one for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they fell behind to the Minnesota Timberwolves by 15 and lost 118-113.

Los Angeles had trouble finding the basket after putting up a solid 30 points in the first quarter, as it shot 44.6% overall and 25.6% from 3-point range. The team also committed 20 turnovers, which allowed Minnesota to get plenty of easy baskets in the last three quarters of the contest.

The Lakers also endured an injury scare, as guard Lonnie Walker IV went down with an ankle injury and didn’t return. In addition, forward Juan Toscano-Anderson didn’t play after sustaining a back bruise on Sunday versus the Golden State Warriors.

But it looks like both men will be able to play in the Lakers’ final preseason game on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

Walker was playing well before he got hurt, as he put up 12 points in 19 minutes on 5-of-11 shooting. He was even in the starting lineup, as head coach Darvin Ham elected to go small with Anthony Davis at the 5 and LeBron James at power forward.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Pistons will reportedly waive 4-time All-Star

The Detroit Pistons acquired Kemba Walker as part of a trade during the NBA Draft, but the veteran point guard is not going to play in a regular-season game for the team. Walker is expected to be waived by the Pistons, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Detroit landed Walker...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Hornets to Waive LiAngelo Ball

Ball, 23, is 6-foot-5 and the younger brother of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and the older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. The Hornets also brought LiAngelo to camp last season, waiving him before the final day of the season. He has never made an NBA roster. Ball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors

After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
214K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy