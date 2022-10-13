Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson to play Friday for Lakers

Wednesday night was a rough one for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they fell behind to the Minnesota Timberwolves by 15 and lost 118-113.

Los Angeles had trouble finding the basket after putting up a solid 30 points in the first quarter, as it shot 44.6% overall and 25.6% from 3-point range. The team also committed 20 turnovers, which allowed Minnesota to get plenty of easy baskets in the last three quarters of the contest.

The Lakers also endured an injury scare, as guard Lonnie Walker IV went down with an ankle injury and didn’t return. In addition, forward Juan Toscano-Anderson didn’t play after sustaining a back bruise on Sunday versus the Golden State Warriors.

But it looks like both men will be able to play in the Lakers’ final preseason game on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

Walker was playing well before he got hurt, as he put up 12 points in 19 minutes on 5-of-11 shooting. He was even in the starting lineup, as head coach Darvin Ham elected to go small with Anthony Davis at the 5 and LeBron James at power forward.