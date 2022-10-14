Read full article on original website
$725,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn't take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas.
East Texas News
Deadline Nearing for DETCOG Solid Waste Grant Applications
LUFKIN — Deep East Texas Council of Governments Solid Waste grant application deadline for FY 2023 is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. DETCOG anticipates awarding grants totaling $65,000. The applicants must be located within Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties to be eligible to apply.
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
East Texas News
Man killed in car crash
LUFKIN — Former Trinity resident Hunter Thompson was killed early Thursday morning in a car-motorcycle accident. At approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Thompson, 24, of Lufkin, was leaving his residence at Great Oaks Apartments on Old Union Road to go to work when he was hit head-on by a GMC pickup driven by Cesar David Del Villar Casillas, 35, of Lufkin, according to the city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
East Texas News
HOUSE OF THE DRAGONS
If asked, fans of the drama “Game of Thrones” and its prequel, “House of the Dragon,” would probably say that dragons live in King’s Landing, Dragonstone or Westeros. However, there just happens to be a “House of the Dragons” right here in Polk County in the Texas Landing subdivision off FM 3126. Photo by Emily Banks Wooten.
Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges
NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
KLTV
Missing woman in Shelby County found dead
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Inga Lout was reported missing around 7:30 P.M on October 12th after she had not returned home from work. Her son said she had left for work that morning at around 5:45 A.M. but investigators found she had never made it to work that day. Lieutenant Chad Hooper was put as lead investigator on the case and immediately the search began the night of the 12th into the next day.
Man sentenced to 17 years for assault with deadly weapon in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County officials announced that a man has been convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 17 years in prison. A jury delivered Jamie O’Neal Blackshire’s guilty verdict after two hours of deliberation. According to Cherokee County, the jury spent two and a half hours determining […]
East Texas News
Grand jury no-bills daycare owner, director
WOODVILLE – A Tyler County grand jury handed down a no bill to Jillian Bass and Kelly Bass, the owner and director, respectively, of Early Birds Learning Center, a Woodville daycare facility. The grand jury met on Sept. 29 to decide whether or not there had been any type...
