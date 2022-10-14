ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, TX

East Texas News

Deadline Nearing for DETCOG Solid Waste Grant Applications

LUFKIN — Deep East Texas Council of Governments Solid Waste grant application deadline for FY 2023 is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. DETCOG anticipates awarding grants totaling $65,000. The applicants must be located within Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties to be eligible to apply.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Man killed in car crash

LUFKIN — Former Trinity resident Hunter Thompson was killed early Thursday morning in a car-motorcycle accident. At approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Thompson, 24, of Lufkin, was leaving his residence at Great Oaks Apartments on Old Union Road to go to work when he was hit head-on by a GMC pickup driven by Cesar David Del Villar Casillas, 35, of Lufkin, according to the city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas News

HOUSE OF THE DRAGONS

If asked, fans of the drama “Game of Thrones” and its prequel, “House of the Dragon,” would probably say that dragons live in King’s Landing, Dragonstone or Westeros. However, there just happens to be a “House of the Dragons” right here in Polk County in the Texas Landing subdivision off FM 3126. Photo by Emily Banks Wooten.
POLK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
NECHES, TX
KLTV

Missing woman in Shelby County found dead

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Inga Lout was reported missing around 7:30 P.M on October 12th after she had not returned home from work. Her son said she had left for work that morning at around 5:45 A.M. but investigators found she had never made it to work that day. Lieutenant Chad Hooper was put as lead investigator on the case and immediately the search began the night of the 12th into the next day.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Grand jury no-bills daycare owner, director

WOODVILLE – A Tyler County grand jury handed down a no bill to Jillian Bass and Kelly Bass, the owner and director, respectively, of Early Birds Learning Center, a Woodville daycare facility. The grand jury met on Sept. 29 to decide whether or not there had been any type...
WOODVILLE, TX

