Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, a business that opened in Iowa City in 1985, is expanding to the Des Moines Area. The new location is expected to open in spring 2023. Paul Rasch, the owner of Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, located at 4823 Dingleberry Road NE #1, said he initially got the idea to add a second location two years ago when he was approached by Middlebrook, an agrihood in Cumming, Iowa, which blends an agricultural enterprise with a residential area.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO