Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Opinion | Iowa men's wrestling 2022-23 lineup preview

With just a few weeks until the start of the 2022-23 men’s wrestling season, preseason individual and team national rankings have been released across InterMat, WIN, and Flo. Here’s a breakdown of where the Hawkeyes rank heading into the season and my lineup projections. Team (No. 2 InterMat,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer fifth-year senior Monica Wilhelm reflects on up-and-down career

Goalkeeper Monica Wilhelm has been a mainstay in the Iowa soccer program for five years. During her collegiate career, Wilhelm has played in 35 games, made 128 saves, and has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors twice. This season is her fifth and final with the Hawkeyes, and she said it’s filled with sentiment.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Hawkeye men's golf wins Iowa Fall Classic, Mac McClear nabs individual title

Mac McClear cemented his third career victory with a tap-in bogey putt on Blue Top Ridge Golf Course’s 18th hole Monday. The senior battled through windy and cold conditions to post a three-round score of 2-under-par 214. His performance helped the Hawkeye men’s golf team finish first in the inaugural Iowa Fall Classic.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

DITV: Monday, October 17th, 2022

On this Monday morning newscast of DITV, our anchors Ashely Weil, Michael Merrick and Sam Bielema give you the latest updates on news, sports, and weather in and around the University of Iowa. NEW LIVE SHOWS EVERY MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND FRIDAY @8:30am/ct.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Pancheros celebrates 30 years of business

Rodney Anderson had an idea for a local college-town restaurant in 1992: Chicago-style burritos. With this idea in mind, he opened Pancheros Mexican Grill on Washington and Clinton streets in Iowa City —which has since launched 72 locations in 12 states. The Tex-Mex restaurant is still pressing fresh tortillas...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Wilson's Orchard and Farm to open location in Des Moines area

Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, a business that opened in Iowa City in 1985, is expanding to the Des Moines Area. The new location is expected to open in spring 2023. Paul Rasch, the owner of Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, located at 4823 Dingleberry Road NE #1, said he initially got the idea to add a second location two years ago when he was approached by Middlebrook, an agrihood in Cumming, Iowa, which blends an agricultural enterprise with a residential area.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

UI College of Law launches new environmental initiative after receiving $5 million donation

The University of Iowa College of Law created an initiative for students to learn about environmental law through mentorship and public discussions on hot-button issues. College of Law class of 1976 alumni Charlotte and Fred Hubbell gifted the college $5 million in November 2021 to establish the Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative. The commitment is the largest in the college’s history.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI screenwriting alum returns to Iowa City for film premiere at FilmScene

When David Kajganich moved from the Midwest to Los Angeles to become a screenwriter, he didn’t anticipate finding success. Born and raised in Ohio, Kajganich always thought he would return to the Midwest. After achieving success as a screenwriter in LA, Kajganich placed his roots where he could pursue his career.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

SWANA students at the UI want to feel heard

Middle Eastern, Southwest Asian, North African, and Arab (SWANA or MENA) University of Iowa students — like myself — are wondering when the alienation, targeting of our community, and connotation with violence will end at the university. Map by Ryan Hansen/The Daily Iowan. My academic year started with...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI alum Andre Wright opens Wright House Of Fashion in Iowa City

The Daily Iowan spoke with Andre Wright, a University of Iowa alum, about establishing the Wright House Of Fashion and the opportunities it will offer in Iowa City. The Wright House Of Fashion will be located in the building previously owned by Iowa City Varsity Cleaners. It will open to the public in May 2023 and is the first educational fashion house in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

V's passion for environment, equity takes off

V studied environment and watershed planning in college. Their passion for the environment and planning led them to start Astig Planning, a planning service striving for healthy ecosystems and equity through advocacy. After working in engineering and planning firms for a few years, V realized there were no planning firms...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI launches program encouraging employees to explore campus

The University of Iowa launched a new pilot program, Discover Your University, to allow faculty and staff to explore campus that they don’t get to visit during a normal workday. On the first visit day on Oct. 11, over 200 staff and faculty members participated in the program. Cheryl...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Blue Collar Conservative: Phil Hemingway's ride to politics

Hemingway, who is running for a spot on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors for the fifth time, opens up about his personal life and stance on politics. In a small shop on the edge of Iowa City lies an auto garage where the walls are decorated with family pictures and the ground is coated in shoe-prints revealed by gravel dust.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

A push for inclusivity: V Fixmer-Oraiz's journey to Johnson County Board of Supervisors candidacy

They want to push the future of Johnson County in a positive and inclusive direction by running for supervisor. While rain trickled down onto East Washington Street and bounced off food stand tents at the Iowa City Farmers Market on Sept.17, V Fixmer-Oraiz stood near the entrance of Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp and spoke with community members about their Johnson County Board of Supervisors campaign.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

