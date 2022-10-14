Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa men’s wrestling 2022-23 lineup preview
With just a few weeks until the start of the 2022-23 men’s wrestling season, preseason individual and team national rankings have been released across InterMat, WIN, and Flo. Here’s a breakdown of where the Hawkeyes rank heading into the season and my lineup projections. Team (No. 2 InterMat,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer fifth-year senior Monica Wilhelm reflects on up-and-down career
Goalkeeper Monica Wilhelm has been a mainstay in the Iowa soccer program for five years. During her collegiate career, Wilhelm has played in 35 games, made 128 saves, and has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors twice. This season is her fifth and final with the Hawkeyes, and she said it’s filled with sentiment.
Daily Iowan
Hawkeye men’s golf wins Iowa Fall Classic, Mac McClear nabs individual title
Mac McClear cemented his third career victory with a tap-in bogey putt on Blue Top Ridge Golf Course’s 18th hole Monday. The senior battled through windy and cold conditions to post a three-round score of 2-under-par 214. His performance helped the Hawkeye men’s golf team finish first in the inaugural Iowa Fall Classic.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s golf in second place after first two rounds at Iowa Fall Classic
The Iowa men’s golf team is one shot behind first-place Valparaiso after day one of the Iowa Fall Classic. The Hawkeyes shot a combined 20-over-par 596 over the first 36 holes of the event Sunday at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa. Three Iowa players are inside...
Daily Iowan
Local racing driver Danny Lehmkuhl weighs in on finances of motorsports
Danny Lehmkuhl participates in Legend Car races in Iowa and Wisconsin every summer weekend. But Lehmkuhl isn’t racing for large cash prizes or a promise of a lucrative career in the future. He’s doing it for the love of racing. With a hobby that can cost thousands of...
Daily Iowan
DITV: Monday, October 17th, 2022
On this Monday morning newscast of DITV, our anchors Ashely Weil, Michael Merrick and Sam Bielema give you the latest updates on news, sports, and weather in and around the University of Iowa. NEW LIVE SHOWS EVERY MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND FRIDAY @8:30am/ct.
Daily Iowan
Pancheros celebrates 30 years of business
Rodney Anderson had an idea for a local college-town restaurant in 1992: Chicago-style burritos. With this idea in mind, he opened Pancheros Mexican Grill on Washington and Clinton streets in Iowa City —which has since launched 72 locations in 12 states. The Tex-Mex restaurant is still pressing fresh tortillas...
Daily Iowan
Wilson’s Orchard and Farm to open location in Des Moines area
Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, a business that opened in Iowa City in 1985, is expanding to the Des Moines Area. The new location is expected to open in spring 2023. Paul Rasch, the owner of Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, located at 4823 Dingleberry Road NE #1, said he initially got the idea to add a second location two years ago when he was approached by Middlebrook, an agrihood in Cumming, Iowa, which blends an agricultural enterprise with a residential area.
Daily Iowan
UI College of Law launches new environmental initiative after receiving $5 million donation
The University of Iowa College of Law created an initiative for students to learn about environmental law through mentorship and public discussions on hot-button issues. College of Law class of 1976 alumni Charlotte and Fred Hubbell gifted the college $5 million in November 2021 to establish the Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative. The commitment is the largest in the college’s history.
Daily Iowan
UI screenwriting alum returns to Iowa City for film premiere at FilmScene
When David Kajganich moved from the Midwest to Los Angeles to become a screenwriter, he didn’t anticipate finding success. Born and raised in Ohio, Kajganich always thought he would return to the Midwest. After achieving success as a screenwriter in LA, Kajganich placed his roots where he could pursue his career.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council buys properties for potential Amtrak Iowa City to Chicago route
Iowa City City Council approved a request to purchase three residential properties near the Iowa Interstate Railroad rail yard on Tuesday to provide space for a potential Amtrak rail route between Chicago and Iowa City. City of Iowa City staff negotiated a deal to buy 800 S. Van Buren St.,...
Daily Iowan
SWANA students at the UI want to feel heard
Middle Eastern, Southwest Asian, North African, and Arab (SWANA or MENA) University of Iowa students — like myself — are wondering when the alienation, targeting of our community, and connotation with violence will end at the university. Map by Ryan Hansen/The Daily Iowan. My academic year started with...
Daily Iowan
UI alum Andre Wright opens Wright House Of Fashion in Iowa City
The Daily Iowan spoke with Andre Wright, a University of Iowa alum, about establishing the Wright House Of Fashion and the opportunities it will offer in Iowa City. The Wright House Of Fashion will be located in the building previously owned by Iowa City Varsity Cleaners. It will open to the public in May 2023 and is the first educational fashion house in Iowa City.
Daily Iowan
V’s passion for environment, equity takes off
V studied environment and watershed planning in college. Their passion for the environment and planning led them to start Astig Planning, a planning service striving for healthy ecosystems and equity through advocacy. After working in engineering and planning firms for a few years, V realized there were no planning firms...
Daily Iowan
UI launches program encouraging employees to explore campus
The University of Iowa launched a new pilot program, Discover Your University, to allow faculty and staff to explore campus that they don’t get to visit during a normal workday. On the first visit day on Oct. 11, over 200 staff and faculty members participated in the program. Cheryl...
Daily Iowan
Blue Collar Conservative: Phil Hemingway’s ride to politics
Hemingway, who is running for a spot on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors for the fifth time, opens up about his personal life and stance on politics. In a small shop on the edge of Iowa City lies an auto garage where the walls are decorated with family pictures and the ground is coated in shoe-prints revealed by gravel dust.
Daily Iowan
A push for inclusivity: V Fixmer-Oraiz’s journey to Johnson County Board of Supervisors candidacy
They want to push the future of Johnson County in a positive and inclusive direction by running for supervisor. While rain trickled down onto East Washington Street and bounced off food stand tents at the Iowa City Farmers Market on Sept.17, V Fixmer-Oraiz stood near the entrance of Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp and spoke with community members about their Johnson County Board of Supervisors campaign.
Daily Iowan
UI Dance Marathon commits $1.5 million to Stead Family Children’s Hospital for new pediatric cancer professorship
Members of the University of Iowa’s Dance Marathon announced a donation of $1.5 million on Monday to fund a new professorship in pediatric oncology at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The funding will facilitate research and medical care for children with cancer. President of the UI Center for...
Daily Iowan
Review | ‘The Lazaretto’ brought thrills and chills to UI theater
No one knew what to expect when they took their seats in the Alan MacVey Theatre on Friday night. There was no program provided at the door, no cast list, and no precedent set by other performances. There was only an actor sleeping on a couch on the stage, wrapped in a blanket.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council retires affordable housing model that restricts where units are built
The Iowa City City Council voted on Tuesday to eliminate restrictions on where affordable housing units can be built, allowing the council to meet the increased affordable housing needs in the city. The council retired the city’s Affordable Housing Location Model to allow more flexibility and freedom for housing projects...
