Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
MLB・
Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
The Houston Astros posted a photo on social media that made Seattle Mariners fans indeclinably upset.
Los Angeles team took savage shot at Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Clayton Kershaw made interesting comments on his future after playoff exit
With his Los Angeles Dodgers suffering what is perhaps their biggest playoff disappointment in franchise history, Clayton Kershaw may be re-evaluating things a little bit. Speaking after the Dodgers were shockingly eliminated in the NLDS with a 5-3 defeat to the rival San Diego Padres on Saturday, Kershaw offered some interesting comments about his playing future. He said that he thinks he will play in 2023 but acknowledged that being at home over the offseason could change his mind (per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times).
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 3 today?
The Seattle Mariners will be fighting to stay alive in the 2022 MLB playoffs today when they face a Houston Astros team leading the series 2-0. Game 3 of the this ALDS series gets underway on Saturday, October 15 at 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET (3:07 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Yardbarker
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa fires back at Aaron Boone after being benched
The New York Yankees made a significant infield change prior to Game 4 of the ALDS on Sunday night. Manager Aaron Boone realized they needed fresh blood at shortstop after Isiah Kiner-Falefa struggled considerably in game 3, allowing two runs to score on playable balls. In the first inning, a...
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
Yardbarker
Yankees are getting an unbelievable version of trade acquisition Harrison Bader
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, who was at the time wearing a walking boot, nobody truly understood the value he would bring to the team. Bader was dealing with plantar fasciitis, still weeks away...
Yardbarker
Mike Francesa blasts Bob Costas over Guardians-Yankees ALDS broadcasts
Radio legend Mike Francesa would appreciate it if Bob Costas would let the action speak for itself during Monday night's American League Division Series-deciding Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. "Costas will not be quiet," Francesa complained during a recent edition of his BetRivers podcast, according...
Yardbarker
Yankees Catcher Has A Thrilling Game 5 Prediction
The New York Yankees were able to survive Game 4 of the ALDS, staving off elimination with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The series now returns to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 tonight. The game will air on TBS and will get underway at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time,...
Dodgers, Padres Have Dugout TV Cameras Removed After Complaints
Players and coaches from both clubs were not pleased when they arrived to Petco Park on Friday.
Gerrit Cole calls Josh Naylor's baby-rocking celebration 'cute'
You've got to give Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole credit: He didn't let Josh Naylor's outlandish home run celebration get the better of him. The Cleveland Guardians DH launched a solo shot off of Cole in Sunday's game and proceeded to mimic rocking a baby as he rounded the bases. As teammate Triston McKenzie recently revealed, Naylor makes the gesture as a symbol for "owning" pitchers he has taken yard.
Yardbarker
Yankees lay out starting pitching plan for Game 5 if they tie up series
The Yankees are down 2-1 in the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians after a heartbreaking loss in Game 3, where the Yankees were up 5-3 in the 9th before 5 singles won it for Cleveland. Gerrit Cole takes the mound in a pivotal Game 4 matchup as the Yankees look...
Trent Grisham drops F-bomb in interview on live TV after Padres’ win
Trent Grisham got a little carried away during his postgame interview on Friday night. Grisham hit a solo home run in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the NLDS between his San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The homer put his Padres up 2-0 in a game they won 2-1.
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Los Angeles Dodgers' season is over. After a historic 111-win season, it all came crumbling as they suffered a massive upset in the NLDS against their division rival San Diego Padres. One of the main problems for the Dodgers in this series was their inability to score runs with...
Reds Outright Three Players
The Reds announced yesterday that right-handers Ryan Hendrix, Raynel Espinal, and catcher Chuckie Robinson have cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Louisville. All three will become minor league free agents after the World Series unless added back to the 40-man roster. Hendrix, 27, has spent the past two...
Astros Work Out in Seattle Ahead of ALDS Game
Hear all of the action on Saturday on SportsTalk790!
Yardbarker
The Astros Are Already Getting Fans Pumped For Game 3
The Houston Astros have come to within one win of advancing to their sixth consecutive ALCS. With a win in Game 2 of the ALDS over the Seattle Mariners, the Astros will take a 2-0 lead into T-Mobile Park on Saturday. But the job isn’t finished yet, and the Astros...
Comments / 0