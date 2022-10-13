ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Los Angeles team took savage shot at Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Clayton Kershaw made interesting comments on his future after playoff exit

With his Los Angeles Dodgers suffering what is perhaps their biggest playoff disappointment in franchise history, Clayton Kershaw may be re-evaluating things a little bit. Speaking after the Dodgers were shockingly eliminated in the NLDS with a 5-3 defeat to the rival San Diego Padres on Saturday, Kershaw offered some interesting comments about his playing future. He said that he thinks he will play in 2023 but acknowledged that being at home over the offseason could change his mind (per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Reacts to Early Postseason Exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned themselves the number one overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sadly, that didn't matter as they got routed by their division rivals down south, the San Diego Padres. San Diego was the better team in this best-of-five series and played like the team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Francesa blasts Bob Costas over Guardians-Yankees ALDS broadcasts

Radio legend Mike Francesa would appreciate it if Bob Costas would let the action speak for itself during Monday night's American League Division Series-deciding Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. "Costas will not be quiet," Francesa complained during a recent edition of his BetRivers podcast, according...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees Catcher Has A Thrilling Game 5 Prediction

The New York Yankees were able to survive Game 4 of the ALDS, staving off elimination with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The series now returns to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 tonight. The game will air on TBS and will get underway at 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time,...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole calls Josh Naylor's baby-rocking celebration 'cute'

You've got to give Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole credit: He didn't let Josh Naylor's outlandish home run celebration get the better of him. The Cleveland Guardians DH launched a solo shot off of Cole in Sunday's game and proceeded to mimic rocking a baby as he rounded the bases. As teammate Triston McKenzie recently revealed, Naylor makes the gesture as a symbol for "owning" pitchers he has taken yard.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls

The Los Angeles Dodgers' season is over. After a historic 111-win season, it all came crumbling as they suffered a massive upset in the NLDS against their division rival San Diego Padres. One of the main problems for the Dodgers in this series was their inability to score runs with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds Outright Three Players

The Reds announced yesterday that right-handers Ryan Hendrix, Raynel Espinal, and catcher Chuckie Robinson have cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Louisville. All three will become minor league free agents after the World Series unless added back to the 40-man roster. Hendrix, 27, has spent the past two...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

The Astros Are Already Getting Fans Pumped For Game 3

The Houston Astros have come to within one win of advancing to their sixth consecutive ALCS. With a win in Game 2 of the ALDS over the Seattle Mariners, the Astros will take a 2-0 lead into T-Mobile Park on Saturday. But the job isn’t finished yet, and the Astros...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy