Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Dan Lanning provides final thoughts ahead of UCLA showdown
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his final thoughts three days out of his No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks taking on the No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins on Saturday from Autzen Stadium. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
WATCH: TE Moliki Matavao discusses the challenges of going against UCLA's front seven
Oregon TE Moliki Matavao met with the media after practice on Wednesday and discussed the challenges Oregon's front faces against UCLA's defensive line. Matavao also touches on his bye week, watching college football, and his improvements with Oregon's new coaching staff. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get...
WATCH: DJ Johnson explains his preparation through the bye week for matchup against No. 9 UCLA
Oregon defensive end D.J. Johnson met with the media after practice on Wednesday and discussed his bye week preparation for the matchup against No. 9 UCLA. Johnson also touched on his improvements over the bye week and his relationship with DC Tosh Lupoi. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Game Week: UCLA’s Offense vs. Oregon’s Defense
We preview the first half of this Saturday's matchup between the UCLA offense and the Oregon defense...
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
WR Chase Cota on matchup against former team: 'I think it's going to be fun'
As the hours wind down until No. 10 Oregon takes on No. 9 UCLA, the hype surrounding this highly anticipated matchup continues to grow. There are plenty of narratives and storylines revolving around the top-10 game at Autzen Stadium, including Chase Cota's first game against his former program. Cota, who transferred to Oregon following four seasons in Westwood, has documented his decision to return home to Oregon and don the colors multiple family members have had before.
WATCH: Trent Bray, Jaydon Grant, and James Rawls Preview Colorado
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Wednesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives on...
WATCH: Chase Cota breaks down what it's like to go against his former team
Oregon WR Chase Cota met with the media after Wednesday's practice and broke down what it was like to go against his former team, No. 9 UCLA. Cota also touches on topics such as College GameDay, the improvement of Bo Nix, and what UCLA's secondary is capable of. Sign up...
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0