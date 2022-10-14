As the hours wind down until No. 10 Oregon takes on No. 9 UCLA, the hype surrounding this highly anticipated matchup continues to grow. There are plenty of narratives and storylines revolving around the top-10 game at Autzen Stadium, including Chase Cota's first game against his former program. Cota, who transferred to Oregon following four seasons in Westwood, has documented his decision to return home to Oregon and don the colors multiple family members have had before.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO