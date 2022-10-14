ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WR Chase Cota on matchup against former team: 'I think it's going to be fun'

As the hours wind down until No. 10 Oregon takes on No. 9 UCLA, the hype surrounding this highly anticipated matchup continues to grow. There are plenty of narratives and storylines revolving around the top-10 game at Autzen Stadium, including Chase Cota's first game against his former program. Cota, who transferred to Oregon following four seasons in Westwood, has documented his decision to return home to Oregon and don the colors multiple family members have had before.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Trent Bray, Jaydon Grant, and James Rawls Preview Colorado

Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Wednesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives on...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy