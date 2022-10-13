ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Islip Town Begins Renovations at Byron Lake Park

Islip Town announced that it is moving forward with a project to renovate Byron Lake Park. The work includes the pool, concession area, septic system, as well as improving accessibility and surrounding beautification. Byron Lake itself is also being rehabilitated. Byron Lake Park is a 37.8 acre tree lined park...
ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

Pizzeria Announces Closure Of Bronxville Location

A popular pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County. The Coals Pizza location in Bronxville, at 131 Parkway Road, will be closing in the next few weeks, Coals announced on Facebook. Coals, which also has locations in Fairfield County city of Norwalk and in Portland, Maine, also...
BRONXVILLE, NY
longisland.com

2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
TBR News Media

Vanderbilt Museum to host ‘A Morning with Families’ on Oct. 15

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present its annual A Morning for Families event exclusively for people with special needs and their families on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Spend the morning exploring the collections, grounds, gardens, architecture, and the Reichert Planetarium’s “Open Sky.” Activities include a preserved specimen touch table and crafts. Admission is free, but advance registration is required at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Call 631-854-5552 for further information.
CENTERPORT, NY
midislandtimes.com

‘Haunted House’ Hamburgers come to Farmingdale

Most people would not think of a haunted house when they think of a hamburger, but Jordan Desner of Jericho is hoping to change that. On October 25th, one week before Halloween, Desner will open a new restaurant in Farmingdale called “Haunted House Hamburgers,” where he will combine world-class burgers, fries, and Halloween with elaborate monster and creature decor that would draw admiration from the most ardent Rocky Horror Picture Show devotee.
FARMINGDALE, NY
TBR News Media

Kids Korner: Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2022

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown invites all ghoulies, ghosties, and other Halloween creepies for an evening of fun and excitement at its annual Halloween Spooktacular fundraiser on Oct. 14 and 15 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy an eerie animal presentations, a ghostly graveyard, creepy games, scary music, and spooky night trails. Best for ghouls 7 years and up. Rain dates are Oct. 21 and 22. Tickets are $15 per person online at www.sweetbriarnc.org.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Long Island Museum to offer Carriage Museum tours

Did you know? The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook offers tours of its state-of-the art Carriage Museum every Friday in October from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit eight galleries that tell the story of transportation before the automobile. Free with museum admission. Questions? Call 631-751-0066.
STONY BROOK, NY
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cohaitungchi.com

The 10 Best Hiking Trails on The Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley has tons of amazing scenery and hiking trails to explore and as a New York City resident, I am ashamed to admit that it’s taken me over 20 years to do just that. You are reading: Best hikes hudson valley | The 10 Best Hiking Trails...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wallpaper*

Canoe Place Inn by Workstead opens in Hampton Bays, Long Island

While it may not have the same name recognition of the other more famous Hamptons, the picturesque hamlet of Hampton Bays in Long Island, New York is a rustic, waterfront community that has retained a quaint and local feel. That may not last for long with the restoration and opening of Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, a historic inn (allegedly America’s oldest) that dates as far back as 1656. Designed by Workstead and spearheaded by Rechler Equity Partners, a family-owned local business, the elegant new property heralds a return to glory for a storied hotel that has lain empty for the last 20 years.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
HuntingtonNow

Melville Street Renamed to Include Hindu Leader

  A street in Melville was changed Saturday to include the name of an international Hindu spiritual leader. Deshon Drive, home to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, was renamed in a ceremony to HH Pramukh Swami Drive / Deshon Dr.  At Saturday’s ceremony, a sign with Read More ...
MELVILLE, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy