The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
longisland.com
Islip Town Begins Renovations at Byron Lake Park
Islip Town announced that it is moving forward with a project to renovate Byron Lake Park. The work includes the pool, concession area, septic system, as well as improving accessibility and surrounding beautification. Byron Lake itself is also being rehabilitated. Byron Lake Park is a 37.8 acre tree lined park...
Pizzeria Announces Closure Of Bronxville Location
A popular pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County. The Coals Pizza location in Bronxville, at 131 Parkway Road, will be closing in the next few weeks, Coals announced on Facebook. Coals, which also has locations in Fairfield County city of Norwalk and in Portland, Maine, also...
The frightening and macabre bring scares at the Long Island Monster Gallery
The Long Island Monster Gallery is a Halloween tomb full of horror and just about everything scary. From the classic movie monsters to more modern-day ones.
Popular Restaurant Chain To Open First Long Island Location In Garden City
A restaurant chain known for its build-your-own salads is coming to Long Island. Sweetgreen will open its first Long Island location in Garden City on Tuesday, Oct. 18, representatives announced. The 2,600 square-foot restaurant is located at 191 Seventh St. Suite B and will feature an indoor dining area that...
Man killed in kayak accident on Long Island
It happened on Wildwood Lake in Southampton just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
27east.com
Ghost Hunting and Cocktail Party at Southampton’s Port of Missing Men Offered October 22
The Southampton History Museum is offering a rare peek into the Port of Missing Men, a Gilded Age Southampton mansion, and a ghost hunt with the Long Island Paranormal Investigators... more. The spike in the cost of fossil fuels this summer is being felt in electricity bills. Coupled with an...
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Vanderbilt Museum to host ‘A Morning with Families’ on Oct. 15
Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present its annual A Morning for Families event exclusively for people with special needs and their families on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Spend the morning exploring the collections, grounds, gardens, architecture, and the Reichert Planetarium’s “Open Sky.” Activities include a preserved specimen touch table and crafts. Admission is free, but advance registration is required at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Call 631-854-5552 for further information.
Star-Studded Movie Filming In Old Westbury, Glendale Seeks Extras For House Party Scene
A feature film starring household Hollywood names is filming on Long Island and seeking extras for a massive house party scene. The scene in "No Hard Feelings" will be filming Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 in Old Westbury in Nassau County and Glendale, Queens. The gig pays $165.
midislandtimes.com
‘Haunted House’ Hamburgers come to Farmingdale
Most people would not think of a haunted house when they think of a hamburger, but Jordan Desner of Jericho is hoping to change that. On October 25th, one week before Halloween, Desner will open a new restaurant in Farmingdale called “Haunted House Hamburgers,” where he will combine world-class burgers, fries, and Halloween with elaborate monster and creature decor that would draw admiration from the most ardent Rocky Horror Picture Show devotee.
Kids Korner: Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2022
Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown invites all ghoulies, ghosties, and other Halloween creepies for an evening of fun and excitement at its annual Halloween Spooktacular fundraiser on Oct. 14 and 15 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy an eerie animal presentations, a ghostly graveyard, creepy games, scary music, and spooky night trails. Best for ghouls 7 years and up. Rain dates are Oct. 21 and 22. Tickets are $15 per person online at www.sweetbriarnc.org.
Long Island Museum to offer Carriage Museum tours
Did you know? The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook offers tours of its state-of-the art Carriage Museum every Friday in October from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit eight galleries that tell the story of transportation before the automobile. Free with museum admission. Questions? Call 631-751-0066.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Staples High School teacher dies in I-95 crash
A Darien man has died following a car crash on I-95 in Old Lyme.
cohaitungchi.com
The 10 Best Hiking Trails on The Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley has tons of amazing scenery and hiking trails to explore and as a New York City resident, I am ashamed to admit that it’s taken me over 20 years to do just that. You are reading: Best hikes hudson valley | The 10 Best Hiking Trails...
sheltonherald.com
A Cos Cob photographer documented the 'peace and safety' of homes he saw on his nightly walks during COVID
GREENWICH — Jay Wilson, a professional photographer, has long been taking walks at dusk with his friendly canine companion, Shadow, around his Cos Cob neighborhood, admiring the architecture and play of light that has attracted artists to the area for decades. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, those nightly...
‘Inspired by Long Island’ art exhibit opens at Mills Pond Gallery
Abraham Lincoln once said “I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives.” From Oct. 15 to Nov. 19, a new juried exhibit at the Smithtown Township Arts Council’s Mills Pond Gallery does just that by shining a spotlight on the beautiful place we call home.
Wallpaper*
Canoe Place Inn by Workstead opens in Hampton Bays, Long Island
While it may not have the same name recognition of the other more famous Hamptons, the picturesque hamlet of Hampton Bays in Long Island, New York is a rustic, waterfront community that has retained a quaint and local feel. That may not last for long with the restoration and opening of Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, a historic inn (allegedly America’s oldest) that dates as far back as 1656. Designed by Workstead and spearheaded by Rechler Equity Partners, a family-owned local business, the elegant new property heralds a return to glory for a storied hotel that has lain empty for the last 20 years.
Melville Street Renamed to Include Hindu Leader
A street in Melville was changed Saturday to include the name of an international Hindu spiritual leader. Deshon Drive, home to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, was renamed in a ceremony to HH Pramukh Swami Drive / Deshon Dr. At Saturday’s ceremony, a sign with Read More ...
longisland.com
New York State Police conduct Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in Oyster Bay, North Hempstead
BP Gas Station – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Bolla Market – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Hicksville Fuel – Newbridge Road, Hicksville, NY 11801. Exxon Mobile – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. BP Gas Station – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Sunoco Gas Station...
