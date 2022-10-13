ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Daily Voice

Syosset LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize

A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company won a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize. Iangevity, an LLC based in Syosset, won a top prize from the Sept. 9, 2021, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million,...
SYOSSET, NY
CBS New York

Realtors say Suffolk County cyberattack impacting title process

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- There's more fallout after the Suffolk County government website was hacked. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan first told you about the story last week. Then, we checked, and it turns out many of the county services are still not working properly. The county has not paid the ransom, and as CBS2's John Dias reports, it's drastically hurting the real estate market."It's definitely creating a level of frustration," Amy Pfister, a real estate agent with Signature Premier Properties, told Dias. Pfister and other agents with Signature Premiere Properties in Ronkonkoma told Dias the market is in a new territory again -- similar to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property

A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
BAY SHORE, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 10.17.22

• We’re expecting showers today, mainly before 5 p.m., with a high temperature near 64 degrees and a light south wind, increasing to 8 to 13 miles per hour in the morning. There’s a 50 percent chance of overnight showers, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 49. Showers will continue Tuesday, mainly before 11 a.m., with skies gradually clearing and a high near 59. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 58.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Let’s Eat: Sweet apple desserts for the fall

One of my favorite things to do in the fall is to pack the camera and take a drive out east to visit the many farm stands before the colder weather sets in. This always includes a visit to May’s Farm in Wading River for pumpkins and mums and a stop at Windy Acres in Calverton for their large variety of apples, including the Mutsu apple. Also known as Crispin apples, they originated from the Mutsu Province of Japan in the 1940s and are a cross between the Golden Delicious and the Indo apple. Large in size with a yellowish-green skin, they are sweet and juicy with a crisp texture, perfect for following recipes.
CALVERTON, NY
TBR News Media

BNL News: Engineering duckweed to produce oil for biofuels, bioproducts

Scientists drive oil accumulation in rapidly growing aquatic plants. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory and collaborators at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) have engineered duckweed to produce high yields of oil. The team added genes to one of nature’s fastest growing aquatic plants to “push” the synthesis of fatty acids, “pull” those fatty acids into oils, and “protect” the oil from degradation. As the scientists explain in a paper published in Plant Biotechnology Journal, such oil-rich duckweed could be easily harvested to produce biofuels or other bioproducts.
syossetadvance.com

Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Daily Voice

'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds

A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
