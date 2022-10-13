One of my favorite things to do in the fall is to pack the camera and take a drive out east to visit the many farm stands before the colder weather sets in. This always includes a visit to May’s Farm in Wading River for pumpkins and mums and a stop at Windy Acres in Calverton for their large variety of apples, including the Mutsu apple. Also known as Crispin apples, they originated from the Mutsu Province of Japan in the 1940s and are a cross between the Golden Delicious and the Indo apple. Large in size with a yellowish-green skin, they are sweet and juicy with a crisp texture, perfect for following recipes.

CALVERTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO