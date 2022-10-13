Read full article on original website
CBS News
Suffolk County hack impacting local real estate market
There's more fallout after the Suffolk County government website was hacked. It turns out, many of the county's services are still not working properly. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Syosset LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company won a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize. Iangevity, an LLC based in Syosset, won a top prize from the Sept. 9, 2021, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million,...
Popular Restaurant Chain To Open First Long Island Location In Garden City
A restaurant chain known for its build-your-own salads is coming to Long Island. Sweetgreen will open its first Long Island location in Garden City on Tuesday, Oct. 18, representatives announced. The 2,600 square-foot restaurant is located at 191 Seventh St. Suite B and will feature an indoor dining area that...
Realtors say Suffolk County cyberattack impacting title process
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- There's more fallout after the Suffolk County government website was hacked. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan first told you about the story last week. Then, we checked, and it turns out many of the county services are still not working properly. The county has not paid the ransom, and as CBS2's John Dias reports, it's drastically hurting the real estate market."It's definitely creating a level of frustration," Amy Pfister, a real estate agent with Signature Premier Properties, told Dias. Pfister and other agents with Signature Premiere Properties in Ronkonkoma told Dias the market is in a new territory again -- similar to...
longisland.com
New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property
A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
Port Jeff and the spirit of incorporation: Local control and a vision for public education
On a snowy day, Dec. 7, 1962, Port Jefferson residents voted 689-361 to incorporate as a village. After court challenges, the vote was made official in April 1963. But how did this vote affect public education in the village? Through the lens of the incorporation movement, village residents can better understand the local issues of their time.
Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested for Selling $40M Worth of Fake Designer Bags
A Long Island boutique owner is facing counterfeit trademarking charges following an 18-month investigation that revealed the fake designer pieces she was selling from her store. Lindsay Castelli, 31, was arrested last Friday in connection with operating a counterfeit trademark boutique based in Plainview, Long Island, CBS News reports. She’s...
On the edge: Coastal engineering experts discuss upper wall plan for village country club
As the clubhouse facility at Port Jefferson Country Club dangles precariously upon the edge of the East Beach bluff, coastal engineers are discussing a proper course of action. Coastal erosion has encroached dangerously near the clubhouse facility which, without intervention, could fall off the cliff within years. The Village of...
27east.com
Ghost Hunting and Cocktail Party at Southampton’s Port of Missing Men Offered October 22
The Southampton History Museum is offering a rare peek into the Port of Missing Men, a Gilded Age Southampton mansion, and a ghost hunt with the Long Island Paranormal Investigators... more. The spike in the cost of fossil fuels this summer is being felt in electricity bills. Coupled with an...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 10.17.22
• We’re expecting showers today, mainly before 5 p.m., with a high temperature near 64 degrees and a light south wind, increasing to 8 to 13 miles per hour in the morning. There’s a 50 percent chance of overnight showers, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 49. Showers will continue Tuesday, mainly before 11 a.m., with skies gradually clearing and a high near 59. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 58.
Oyster Fest returns to Oyster Bay following 2-year pandemic pause
The 39th Oystser Fest has returned to Theodore Roosevelt Park for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
New Restaurants, Store Expansion at Walt Whitman Shops
A new restaurant has opened at Walt Whitman Shops, with two more on the way. Carpaccio’s has been operating since the end of September, but hasn’t had its official grand opening yet. The Italian restaurant is a part of the Limani Hospitality Group. In addition, Read More ...
Let’s Eat: Sweet apple desserts for the fall
One of my favorite things to do in the fall is to pack the camera and take a drive out east to visit the many farm stands before the colder weather sets in. This always includes a visit to May’s Farm in Wading River for pumpkins and mums and a stop at Windy Acres in Calverton for their large variety of apples, including the Mutsu apple. Also known as Crispin apples, they originated from the Mutsu Province of Japan in the 1940s and are a cross between the Golden Delicious and the Indo apple. Large in size with a yellowish-green skin, they are sweet and juicy with a crisp texture, perfect for following recipes.
Star-Studded Movie Filming In Old Westbury, Glendale Seeks Extras For House Party Scene
A feature film starring household Hollywood names is filming on Long Island and seeking extras for a massive house party scene. The scene in "No Hard Feelings" will be filming Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 in Old Westbury in Nassau County and Glendale, Queens. The gig pays $165.
BNL News: Engineering duckweed to produce oil for biofuels, bioproducts
Scientists drive oil accumulation in rapidly growing aquatic plants. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory and collaborators at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) have engineered duckweed to produce high yields of oil. The team added genes to one of nature’s fastest growing aquatic plants to “push” the synthesis of fatty acids, “pull” those fatty acids into oils, and “protect” the oil from degradation. As the scientists explain in a paper published in Plant Biotechnology Journal, such oil-rich duckweed could be easily harvested to produce biofuels or other bioproducts.
News 12
Family and friends attend wake of 25-year-old dancer from Floral Park
Loved ones gathered in Floral Park Friday to remember the life of a local dancer. A wake for Delanie Fekert was held at Dalton Funeral Home. The 25-year-old was killed in a crash while riding with a friend in a Boston Uber. Fekert's funeral will be held on Saturday.
3 Store Clerks Charged In Nassau County Underage Alcohol/Tobacco Sales Detail
Three store clerks were charged in connection with an underage drinking and tobacco sales operation on Long Island. The detail took place on Thursday, Oct. 13 throughout Nassau County. The following people were arrested as a result of the operation:. Iqbal Asim, age 30, of Bethpage allegedly sold a vaping...
Man killed in kayak accident on Long Island
It happened on Wildwood Lake in Southampton just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
syossetadvance.com
Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds
A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
