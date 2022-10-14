Running with the Wolves: Tre Jones scores trey in Chiles' wide win over rival Leon

Thursday felt like a breath of fresh air, to say the least for Chiles. In its last seven games, six have been decided by one score or less, and have all nearly come down to the final play.

Outside of a 42-13 loss to Thomas County Central, the Timberwolves have narrowly won or narrowly lost. In the Thursday matinee at Gene Cox, the result was one that Chiles hadn't seen in just about the year. It was a game that opened up and allowed them to breathe easier from quarter to quarter.

Headline by three rushing touchdowns from senior running back Tre'avis Jones, Chiles blew past rival Leon, 34-6, continuing its charge toward a .500 record and a possible chance at making the 4S-1 playoffs.

"We were able to get a lot of guys some playing time and enabled us to see some success early," Timberwolves head coach Kevin Pettis said. "I don't know yards, if we didn't have all the penalties, Tre [Jones] might've had. It allowed us to work our offense and do some things we've done in the past that needed some greasing up."

Flags were plenty in the game, and Jones could've tacked on a few more 10s of yards if it weren't for called-back plays. However, the senior running back continued to shine, dictating the offensive pace and scoring for Chiles throughout. He now has 12 touchdowns on the year, and safe to say over 1,000 rushing yards.

Jones continues to credit the O-line in front of him for his success.

"The o-line and defense stopping them really helped my game tonight," Jones said. "We just kept hitting that hole."

In addition to Jones, sophomore running back Jaylin Jones found the end zone, and freshman quarterback Taylor Jacobs Jr. While it was a little rushed at the end in the final seconds, and was important to Pettis and his staff to give Jacobs an opportunity to score his first varsity touchdown.

There was no hostility in the play or intention to run up the score according to Pettis. This was a game where Chiles was able to play everyone and had the intention of giving those who got in every opportunity to find their way on the scoreboard.

"He [Jacobs] hadn't gotten any varsity reps, Trent's [Hartung] a senior and that's our future, so we got him some reps in the first half, and wanted to give him more in the second," Pettis said. "You don't get these kinds of game reps, especially in the schedule we have this year cause of the competition we play."

"We just wanted to let him run the stuff that he would run and he's a little bit more dynamic. It's not that we were trying to score, we wanted to get him as many reps as possible...I was glad he was able to get down there and make a play. That's his first high school touchdown and I don't want him to feel bad about it."

On the other sideline, despite the loss, Leon continues to challenge these top-tier area teams. The Lions were only down by two scores at halftime and an 80-yard scoring plays off a reception from sophomore quarterback Kemp Peoples to senior wide receiver Mikael Myrick gave Leon some momentum.

A fourth down conversion from Peoples in the fourth quarter shifted the momentum before his pass was picked off by senior cornerback Jachin Henry, giving the Timberwolves what they needed to win the game. Leon is still looking for its first win of the year with Niceville, Crestview, and New Smyrna Beach still on the schedule.

As for Chiles, they're in an interesting situation, to say the least. 5-5 is what they're aiming for sitting in 13th in Suburban 4 Region 1 rankings, hoping that the top eight win out, those still in the chase lose, and that their strength of schedule will be able to make up the ground.

"I think that last rankings came out and we're 13, and I think the top 15 still have a district week left," Pettis said. "There's a lot of ifs and buts and candy and nuts, so you've just got to take care of what you can take care of. We just need all of the guys that are winning their districts to win their districts."

Breaking that down, Chiles is rooting for Bartram Trail, Niceville, Navarre, and Ponte Vedra to win their districts. For now, out in Bradforville, all Chiles can do is continue to grind and see what happens.

"We just need to go to practice every day, work hard and try to win every Friday night," Jones said.

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.