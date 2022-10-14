Read full article on original website
Tuesday Night Volleyball Tournament Roundup
CENTERVILLE — The Troy volleyball team advanced in Centerville D-I sectional action Tuesday night. Troy defeated Springfield 25-14, 25-22, 25-15. Troy, 17-6 and the fourth seed, will play sixth seed Beavercreek at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Centerville. Kasey Sager had nine kills and three blocks for the Trojans and...
Monday Boys Soccer/Volleyball Tournament Roundup
TROY — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to an 11-0 win over Sidney Monday in D-I sectional tournament action. Troy, 14-3-1 and the fifth seed will host seventh seed Northmont in second round action Thursday night. Mitchell Davis had another big night for the Trojans with four goals...
Round Barns of America at Bear’s Mill
GREENVILLE — Dr. Robert Kroeger, Cincinnati artist and author, will exhibit five paintings of historic barns in Darke County, tell barn stories and sign books. The 1:30 p.m. event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Bear’s Mill. Kroeger will also sign Historic Barns of Ohio, published...
Piqua YMCA Halloween Family Night
PIQUA — The annual Halloween family night for the Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is set for Oct. 27. This event runs during Piqua’s trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua branch activity center. The event has games, pumpkin decorating, candy and hot chocolate for the adults. This...
No injuries in I-75 crash
Piqua Fire Department personnel stand by a semi that crashed on southbound Interstate 75 just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. There were no injuries reported. The crash is under investigation by the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
PPD ready for trick-or-treat
Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department and Tom Lillicrap, owner of This N That Candy in Piqua, bring cases containing 1,500 full-size candy bars in to the police station on Wednesday morning. Lillicrap donated the candy to the police department for officers to hand out during trick-or-treat later this month. Officers in designated cars will be distributing candy bars on beggar’s night. Grove said parents should caution their trick-or-treaters to make sure the police vehicle they approach is one of the designated cars and not a police vehicle on routine patrol and possibly engaged in police business.
Rotary hosts annual Election Day drive-thru dinner
PIQUA — The Piqua Rotary Club is offering their annual Election Day Dinner drive-thru service again this year on Election Day. The event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the parking lot of Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home from 4-6:30 p.m. Co-Chairs Jim McMaken and Kelly Meckstroth...
MU accepting donations for Angel Fund
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Exempted Village School District is currently accepting donations for its “Angel Fund,” which provides school breakfast or lunch for students who don’t have funds available on their lunch accounts. “We have a lunch account that we call the Angel Fund,” district...
Tipp City mayor presents proclamations
TIPP CITY — Tipp City Mayor Mike McFarland presented a proclamation for the 76th anniversary of the Frank E. Robinson Post No. 586 of the American Legion during Monday night’s regular session meeting of the Tipp City Council. The proclamation was set to be made last year, 2021,...
Two more artists join Art 4 Everyone
PIQUA — Joining Piqua Arts Council (PAC) at the brand-new Art 4 Everyone event are printmaker, Libby Slauenwhite and mixed-media artist, Joanne Von Sossan. PAC is thrilled to invite these local creatives to instruct patrons about the art of printmaking and pastels, said a press release. The event takes...
Miami County health inspections
Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Speedway #5401, 1551 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard inspection. Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. Upon inspection, PIC stated the soda nozzles were removed once a week to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Informed PIC that soda nozzles need to be cleaned and sanitized every 24 hours.
Troy Hometown Halloween parade road closures
TROY — Monroe and West Main Streets will be briefly closed Saturday, Oct. 29, for the Hometown Halloween parade and merchant trick-or-treat. The event will be hosted by the Troy Noon Optimist Club and Troy Main Street. According to a city of Troy press release, Halloween parade participants will...
Pancake breakfast at A.B. Graham Memorial Center
CONOVER — A.B. Graham Memorial Center is hosting an all you can eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the memorial center, 8025 E. U.S. State Route 36 in Conover. The all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage and fried mush. The...
Troy Council OKs grant application, reappropriations
TROY — Troy City Council authorized the director of public service and safety to submit a grant application for the Experiment Farm Road resurfacing project. “The city may qualify for a grant up to $699,948 for this project which has a current estimate of approximately $1.2 million,” said Samuel Pierce, third-ward council member.
APAC receives national building of the year award
TROY — The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) has been awarded national recognition as the 2022 Building of the Year from the Metal Building Contractors & Erectors Association (MBCEA). Representatives from Brentwood Builders and Foundation Steel visited the APAC on South Dorset Road in Troy on Wednesday, Oct. 19,...
Man sentenced for domestic violence, burglary
TROY – Marvin D. Smith, 34, currently of Dayton and previously of Piqua, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 24 months of reserved prison time for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. He also received six months of jail time for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence with two months being suspended by Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy M. Wall.
Let’s get ‘Happy’
R.J. Tanner, left, and Manager Keri Davies build Happy Meals at the Piqua McDonald’s west location on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The popular menu item has returned to the McDonald’s menu, just in time for Halloween.
