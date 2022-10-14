ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Rusty
4d ago

Programs such as this are the reason Wisconsin taxes are one of the highest in the nation!

Badger Herald

Madison Forward Fund offers promising outcomes for low-income families

Beginning this September, 155 Madison families received their first monthly stipend of $500 as a part of the city’s new Madison Forward Fund. The fund, which aims to provide an added measure of financial security for low-income households in Madison, is a privately-funded program that will last for 12 months, according to the city of Madison. Eligible participating families have a child under the age of 18 and have a combined household income less than two times the Federal Poverty Threshold.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Students scramble to find housing as rentals fill up for next school year

At 12:01 a.m. — the exact time Aberdeen Apartments opened for leases Oct. 6 — property manager Kelly Whitkins saw 162 applications flood in. The level of interest was something Whitkins has never seen before in the 18 years she’s worked at the building, which is predominantly leased by students and located near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

University housing now provides naloxone to residents

The University of Wisconsin recently partnered with Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to provide naloxone in campus residence halls. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist that treats opioid overdoses by attaching to opioid receptors to block the absorption of opioids in the brain, according to the UWPD. Opioids are a type of pain medication that bind to opioid receptors in the brain and other areas of the body, reducing pain, according to University Health Services.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor

MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said it learned Monday that Tate would be withdrawing his acceptance of the...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days

Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Jurisdiction Question Looms In Western Wisconsin Murder Case

Prosecutors may have to prove where an elderly Altoona man was killed before they can go to trial. Lawyers for the pair accused of killing 79-year-old Dennis Schattie last spring told a judge yesterday no one knows for sure where Schattie died, so it’s not clear where the pair can be tried.
ROCKFORD, IL
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie city council votes to change ‘antiquated’ ordinance that had prohibited throwing snowballs

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen more than a few snow flurries, but winter is still closer than we think. For Sun Prairie residents, the cold weather may be a bit more fun this year, as the city has amended an ordinance to now allow snowball fights. A section in Sun Prairie’s municipal code states someone can be...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) --The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Canadian band Alvvays joined by Madison’s Slow Pulp for show at Memorial Union

Toronto-based Canadian indie rock band, Alvvays, embarked on their fall tour following the release of their third album, “Blue Rev,” which was released Oct. 7 after a much anticipated five year wait. Madison was the first — unannounced — stop on their tour before heading to Chicago. It just so happened to be the first ever Homecoming Kickoff Concert.
MADISON, WI

