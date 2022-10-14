Read full article on original website
Rusty
4d ago
Programs such as this are the reason Wisconsin taxes are one of the highest in the nation!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Badger Herald
Madison Forward Fund offers promising outcomes for low-income families
Beginning this September, 155 Madison families received their first monthly stipend of $500 as a part of the city’s new Madison Forward Fund. The fund, which aims to provide an added measure of financial security for low-income households in Madison, is a privately-funded program that will last for 12 months, according to the city of Madison. Eligible participating families have a child under the age of 18 and have a combined household income less than two times the Federal Poverty Threshold.
captimes.com
Students scramble to find housing as rentals fill up for next school year
At 12:01 a.m. — the exact time Aberdeen Apartments opened for leases Oct. 6 — property manager Kelly Whitkins saw 162 applications flood in. The level of interest was something Whitkins has never seen before in the 18 years she’s worked at the building, which is predominantly leased by students and located near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
wpr.org
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
Badger Herald
University housing now provides naloxone to residents
The University of Wisconsin recently partnered with Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to provide naloxone in campus residence halls. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist that treats opioid overdoses by attaching to opioid receptors to block the absorption of opioids in the brain, according to the UWPD. Opioids are a type of pain medication that bind to opioid receptors in the brain and other areas of the body, reducing pain, according to University Health Services.
Badger Herald
Madison bus line adoption in Monona can create more opportunities for residents
The city of Monona is considering phasing out its current transit system in favor of the Madison bus line. Monona’s public transportation has lagged behind Madison’s for many years, with significantly fewer benefits. The system as it stands today runs two routes, both of which are only available...
Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said it learned Monday that Tate would be withdrawing his acceptance of the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days
Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
seehafernews.com
Jurisdiction Question Looms In Western Wisconsin Murder Case
Prosecutors may have to prove where an elderly Altoona man was killed before they can go to trial. Lawyers for the pair accused of killing 79-year-old Dennis Schattie last spring told a judge yesterday no one knows for sure where Schattie died, so it’s not clear where the pair can be tried.
captimes.com
A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg
The town of Madison often flies under the radar and is just fragments of what it used to be. Many people traveling through it don’t know it is separate from the city of Madison at all. That is, until Oct. 31. Created in 1846, the town originally covered 36...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
voiceofalexandria.com
Portage City Council member asks city administrator to resign over grant application, delayed project
Ald. Eric Shimpach called for Portage’s city administrator to resign at Thursday night’s city council meeting, saying the administrator failed the council by applying for a road grant and delaying a project. The state received over 700 applications, which was open to all municipalities across the state. If...
Sun Prairie city council votes to change ‘antiquated’ ordinance that had prohibited throwing snowballs
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen more than a few snow flurries, but winter is still closer than we think. For Sun Prairie residents, the cold weather may be a bit more fun this year, as the city has amended an ordinance to now allow snowball fights. A section in Sun Prairie’s municipal code states someone can be...
Badger Herald
Artists, community members gather outside Madison Museum of Contemporary Art for final day of exhibition
Artists and community members gathered outside the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art to celebrate artists and demand better from the museum Oct. 9, when the “Ain’t I a Woman” exhibition was scheduled to close. The exhibition aimed to highlight the work of 23 Black women, femme and...
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
Cigarettes cause fire on deck of south Madison home
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a home on Madison’s south side was started by cigarettes, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. Crews were called to the 2900 block of Turbot Drive just before 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. A small fire had broken out on the deck of the home and was near the building. Firefighters put out the flames,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
Emails, texts shed light into behind-the-scenes conversations before Madison alder’s resignation
News 3 Now has obtained messages shared between former City of Madison Alder Gary Halverson and other members of the city's Common Council in the days surrounding a controversy that ultimately led to his resignation.
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) --The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died...
Man accused of homicide in rural Dane County bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of killing a woman in rural Dane County earlier this year was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jose Luis Gonzalez Sr., 71, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of 39-year-old Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Zarate was found dead in her home in the Town of York...
Badger Herald
Canadian band Alvvays joined by Madison’s Slow Pulp for show at Memorial Union
Toronto-based Canadian indie rock band, Alvvays, embarked on their fall tour following the release of their third album, “Blue Rev,” which was released Oct. 7 after a much anticipated five year wait. Madison was the first — unannounced — stop on their tour before heading to Chicago. It just so happened to be the first ever Homecoming Kickoff Concert.
Comments / 2