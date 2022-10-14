Beginning this September, 155 Madison families received their first monthly stipend of $500 as a part of the city’s new Madison Forward Fund. The fund, which aims to provide an added measure of financial security for low-income households in Madison, is a privately-funded program that will last for 12 months, according to the city of Madison. Eligible participating families have a child under the age of 18 and have a combined household income less than two times the Federal Poverty Threshold.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO