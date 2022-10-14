Read full article on original website
Chilly Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be well below average for much of the area today. A warming trend begins on Wednesday and continues into the weekend. Rain chances return Sunday and continue into early next week. Today is going to be sunny to mostly sunny and chilly (for most...
Wednesday Forecast: Steady warmup begins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warming trend begins on Wednesday culminating in summertime temperatures over the weekend. However, it will be well below average to begin the day on Wednesday. Temperatures start off in the teens in eastern Nebraska, but as warm as the freezing mark in western Nebraska. As the day progresses we will warm up significantly across 10-11 country. Upper 50s to mid 60s can be expected from eastern to central Nebraska. In the west, low to mid 70s are possible. While the temperatures do rise on Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies appear likely.
Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
Nebraska Game and Parks warns drivers to be wary of deer during the fall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers are asked to take note of some precautions and be wary of deer. Nebraska Game and Parks says deer are more active during this time of fall when crops are harvested and the deer breeding season is underway. Game and Parks recommends the following to...
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park
Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista
Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in the state. Nebraska Amendment 1 would allow political subdivisions that own or operate airports to spend money on expanding commercial passenger flights. The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by Nebraska’s state constitution.
Chilly start to the week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be well below average to start this week for much of the area. A warming trend is in the forecast for the second half of the week. A chance of rain returns this weekend. Monday will be sunny to mostly sunny, chilly (for much...
Drought forcing ranchers to sell cows
Nebraska Department of Transportation reports 36 deaths from traffic crashes in September
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of September 2022, 36 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. These 36 fatalities occurred in 30 fatal crashes. Nine of the 27 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, eleven...
