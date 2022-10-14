ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Chilly Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be well below average for much of the area today. A warming trend begins on Wednesday and continues into the weekend. Rain chances return Sunday and continue into early next week. Today is going to be sunny to mostly sunny and chilly (for most...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: Steady warmup begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warming trend begins on Wednesday culminating in summertime temperatures over the weekend. However, it will be well below average to begin the day on Wednesday. Temperatures start off in the teens in eastern Nebraska, but as warm as the freezing mark in western Nebraska. As the day progresses we will warm up significantly across 10-11 country. Upper 50s to mid 60s can be expected from eastern to central Nebraska. In the west, low to mid 70s are possible. While the temperatures do rise on Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies appear likely.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park

Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day.”. A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant. Drought forcing ranchers to sell cows. Updated: 15 hours ago. Drought and dry conditions are...
WAVERLY, NE
1011now.com

Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista

Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day.”. Drought and dry conditions are impacting 100% of the land in Nebraska. For farmers, that means crops take a hit. For ranchers, that means possibly having to sell portions of their herd.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in the state. Nebraska Amendment 1 would allow political subdivisions that own or operate airports to spend money on expanding commercial passenger flights. The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by Nebraska’s state constitution.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Chilly start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be well below average to start this week for much of the area. A warming trend is in the forecast for the second half of the week. A chance of rain returns this weekend. Monday will be sunny to mostly sunny, chilly (for much...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Drought forcing ranchers to sell cows

Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day.”. A former Nebraska wide receiver was arrested early Saturday in La Vista due to an active warrant. Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park. Updated: 15 hours ago. A Waverly...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy