LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warming trend begins on Wednesday culminating in summertime temperatures over the weekend. However, it will be well below average to begin the day on Wednesday. Temperatures start off in the teens in eastern Nebraska, but as warm as the freezing mark in western Nebraska. As the day progresses we will warm up significantly across 10-11 country. Upper 50s to mid 60s can be expected from eastern to central Nebraska. In the west, low to mid 70s are possible. While the temperatures do rise on Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies appear likely.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO