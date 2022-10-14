Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 13, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora rallied for a three-set win at Limestone to stay undefeated in Mid-Illini Conference volleyball.
The Redbirds won, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19 over the second-place Rockets. Normal West and Hartsburg-Emden were also winners in volleyball on Thursday.
Normal Community soccer and Pekin swimming were winners.
