Metamora, IL

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 13, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
 5 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora rallied for a three-set win at Limestone to stay undefeated in Mid-Illini Conference volleyball.

The Redbirds won, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19 over the second-place Rockets. Normal West and Hartsburg-Emden were also winners in volleyball on Thursday.

Normal Community soccer and Pekin swimming were winners.

Enjoy the highlights.

