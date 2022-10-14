ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Police: 15-year-old boy kills 5 in Raleigh shooting rampage

By GARY D. ROBERTSON, HANNAH SCHOENBAUM, ALLEN G. BREED, Associated Press
informnny.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. The statement Tuesday by Alan and Elise Thompson also...
RALEIGH, NC
informnny.com

North Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball

North Carolina surprised just about everyone last year when a talented team led by first-year coach Hubert Davis parlayed a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament into a run to the national title game. The Tar Heels won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year. With four starters...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy