ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

My Take: Vote ‘yes’ on Proposal 2 to protect voting rights in Michigan’s Constitution

By Marsha Manning
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgPlL_0iYQlXyf00

Voting is critical to the integrity of our democracy, which is why our fundamental voting rights should be respected and protected in Michigan’s Constitution.

There are currently politicians in Lansing who are actively working to make it more difficult for Michigan citizens to vote and are justifying these actions by using scare tactics about election security, despite the fact that there is no evidence that our current voting provisions have resulted in election fraud.

These Republican-led efforts to make it more difficult to vote under the guise of ‘election security’ are a solution in search of a problem. In 2021, the Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee “found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election.” Every Republican on the committee supported this conclusion.

The legislation passed by Republicans last year to make absentee and in-person voting more difficult was vetoed by Gov. Whitmer, so their next tactic is to use the Michigan citizens’ proposal process to circumvent the governor’s veto. Michigan Republican Party Chair Ron Weiser told the North Oakland Republican Club last year that Republicans planned to put together various parts of their voting bills into a petition initiative that the Legislature could enact into law without Whitmer’s signature if it gets the required 340,000 signatures to get on the ballot.

And this is exactly what Republican lawmakers in Lansing are pursuing. The petition signature effort around the "Secure Mi Vote" proposal is not meant to put these voter suppression provisions before the voters and subject these ideas to a vote of the people as petition circulators would have had you believe. Instead, it is to allow the legislature to pass this language in a veto-proof manner according to arcane language in our constitution that allows for this process. I cannot think of anything more un-democratic than circumventing the accepted legislative process in this way and subverting the will of the people to vote on the proposed language per the petition. This type of "end-run" on the legislative process is the very reason why fundamental voting rights need to be protected in Michigan’s constitution so that politicians of any political party cannot interfere with or curtail these rights now or in the future.

Proposal 2 is on the ballot due to the efforts of a coalition of more than 30 organizations across Michigan called Promote the Vote 2022. Promote the Vote 2022 gathered 669,972 signatures to get this constitutional amendment on the ballot — far more than the 425,000 required.

Proposal 2 will make Michigan elections more modern, accessible and secure and protect voting rights in the state constitution. Do you like to vote via absentee ballot? Proposal 2 will ensure you can keep voting absentee, provide for an adequate number of secure drop boxes based on the number of voters in each municipality, provide for postage to mail in your ballot if you cannot access a drop box, and provide online absentee ballot tracking so voters can be confident that their votes are received and counted.

Do you prefer to vote in person, but work or family responsibilities make it difficult to get to the polls on election day? Proposal 2 will provide for nine days of early in-person voting to provide additional options for those who want to feed their ballot into vote tabulators. These provisions will make voting more convenient for everyone, including those who vote on election day, as lines will be shorter and people will need less time away from work and family to cast their vote. Are you active military, or have loved ones overseas? Proposal 2 will ensure military and overseas votes are counted if postmarked by election day.

Is an audit required for an election due to questions about integrity? Proposal 2 requires that audits must be done in a transparent manner by election officials and not by political operatives. Are you concerned about donations made to support elections, including the donation of a polling place? Proposal 2 will require transparency of donations. Proposal 2 will ensure that election results are certified by canvass boards based only on the votes of Michigan citizens whose identity is verified prior to counting their vote, whether they are voting in person or by mail.

For more information, including more detail about the provisions of Proposal 2 and a list of supporting organizations visit promotethevote2022.com. I strongly encourage a "yes" vote on Proposal 2.

— Marsha Manning is a resident of West Olive.

Comments / 52

Eric from Michigan
5d ago

Can a judge order and independent audit if this passes? The answer is No. The rest of the text is just fluff to get people to vote for it. Hell No!

Reply
23
big guy
5d ago

keep voting a one day event , and over at 8PM as it always was ! why do Democrats need 9 days of voting ? The pandemic is over ! Now let life get back to normal ! could you pull out a unborn baby and then kill it , or leave it to die ?tho shall not kill ! REMEMBER THAT WHEN YOU VOTE !! VOTE NO ON ALL 3 !

Reply
13
Cat Woman
4d ago

HELL NO!!! I also believe it to be outrageously racist to believe that Black people do not have a driver's license and know where the Secretary of State office is. 😡

Reply
9
Related
UPMATTERS

Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:

MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Michigan has 3 proposals on the ballot for the General Election

Proposal 22-1 FULL TEXT OF PROPOSED INITIATED LAW:. A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the state constitution of 1963, by amending sections 10 and 54 of article IV, to require certain disclosures and to modify limitations on terms of office of state legislators. Resolved by the Senate and House...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Prop 2 could enshrine voting reforms into Michigan's constitution

Proposal Two is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the debate. Prop Two would amend the state constitution to include a number of provisions regarding Michigan’s election...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

What to know about Michigan ballot Proposal One

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As you head to the polls next month, you’ll see three proposals on your ballot. Proposal One would change limits for state senate and house terms. Rather than allowing three, two-year terms in the House and two, four-year terms in the Senate for a total of 14 years – the proposal would allow 12 total years in the legislature without a limit on which branch they occupy.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan Association of Broadcasters poll shows tight race for governor

New poll results from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters shows a tightening race for governor between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon. New poll shows Michigan governors race getting much tighter. The Michigan Association of Broadcasters along with The White Law Firm asked 640 likely voters who they were...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy