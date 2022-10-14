Letters to the Editor: Vote DeBoer for the 86th

May I propose Nancy DeBoer as our best solution for our 86th District state representative.

Nancy has proven to us she is hard-working and focused on West Michigan’s needs. We know she places great value on many paths for educating our youth and will protect our freshwater resources. She has significant governmental experience, achieved strong support from our public safety departments, and has demonstrated her value of innovation and business growth.

Jack HuisinghHolland

DeBoer the right fit for Holland

I am supporting Nancy DeBoer for the 86th State House position. I know Nancy to be trustworthy, experienced and open to listening to all sides of an issue.

Trust is the foundation of any relationship. I trust Nancy to do her research on the issues and make the best decision for her constituents. She is willing to reach across the aisle politically to create policy and law for all people of our region.

Nancy has experience in local government as a former Holland City Council member and as a Former Mayor of the City of Holland. As an elected official, I know firsthand the steep learning curve of a new position. Nancy has an excellent knowledge base from serving locally to moving Michigan forward in education, economics and the environment.

I know Nancy to be a person who leans in to listen to your concerns. At one time we were opponents. Now we are friends. She and I may not always agree on issues. I know that I am heard and Nancy will use her head and heart to make the best decision for all. I am non-partisan. I believe in voting for the best candidate, any party affiliation. I will be voting for Nancy DeBoer on Nov. 8. I hope you will, too.

Linda Miskovetz FalstadHolland