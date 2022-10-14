Our Take: We don't need Prop 2 in Michigan

As local clerks in Ottawa County, we are part of 1,603 election administrators in Michigan — the most decentralized system in the entire country. We are devoted to providing accessible, safe and secure elections with accurate results. Michigan currently has strong safeguards in place to ensure the integrity of its elections.

Ballot proposals afford voters the ability to vote changes into law. In 2018, voters passed Proposal 18-3, which afforded all registered voters the ability to obtain an absent voter ballot. Voters now have the option of completing their ballot from home, any time in the 40-day period prior to each election.

Access to voting is now easier than ever before!

This November, voters will see Proposal 2022-2 on the statewide ballot that, if passed, would make significant changes to the way our elections work. Today we are voicing our thoughts regarding this ballot proposal. It is important to note that this proposal will change Michigan's Constitution. This is significant and changes to our constitution should be carefully considered. To be fair, many parts of this proposal already exist in election law and other elements are beneficial to the election process. As election administrators we would like to voice serious concern about two key parts of this proposal.

The first is a constitutional mandate to a period of nine days of in-person voting. This has the potential to put a financial strain on rural communities and make the security of voting systems difficult to ensure. This nine-day period seems unnecessary given the current ease of access in receiving an absent voter ballot.

The second is a mandate for a one-time application covering access to an absent voter ballot for ALL future elections. Currently, election law requires a voter to fill out an "Application to Vote" for every election, whether they vote in person or by mail. This security feature provides an additional voter identification step in the form of a signature for each voter before their ballot is issued. Requiring a voter application for each election also helps to ensure the accuracy of the voter rolls, by verifying the accurate address of every voter and allowing the local clerk to update their records for any voters who have moved. While in theory, a single application for ballots in all future elections sounds like a simplified process, in reality, it may hinder local clerks' ability to maintain accurate voting records.

Ballots are NOT forwarded by the postal service and in today's mobile society, moving voters are common and often do not update driver's license or voting records for years. This change would result in ballots being mailed to invalid addresses or suspended in the postal system. We consider this problematic at best.

As your local clerks, we put aside our political party preferences to run fair, secure and accurate elections, and our concerns are in no way politically motivated. Our motivation is the pure desire for voters to trust in the election process and know that we do everything in our power to make that happen. We are committed to you - the voter!We ask that you become an educated voter. Do your homework before casting your vote. And in the event that Proposal 2022-2 passes, know that we, your election administrators, will work diligently to implement these changes and continue to provide safe and secure elections in your community.

Ottawa County Clerks and Deputy Clerks:Teresa De Graaf, Port Sheldon Township ClerkSally Bareman, Port Sheldon Township Deputy ClerkH. Carolyn Boersma, Spring Lake Township ClerkLona Bronkema, Olive Township ClerkSara Talsma, Olive Township Deputy ClerkKathy Buchanan, Crockery Township ClerkDella Kiser, Crockery Township Deputy ClerkCandy De Haan, Jamestown Charter Township ClerkTheresa Frank, Wright Township ClerkEvelyn Coxon, Wright Township Deputy ClerkJill Gruppen, Hudsonville City ClerkKate Kraak, Zeeland Charter Township ClerkConnie Langeland, Polkton Charter Township ClerkRobin Overway, Blendon Township ClerkChristine Saddler, Robinson Township Clerk