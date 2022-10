Oct. 19—A six-month moratorium on any new storage units and facilities and gas stations in Kokomo is now in effect. The Kokomo City Council on Monday voted unanimously to pass the moratoriums on first and second reading. The moratorium will end May 1 or sooner if the City Council approves new rezoning regulations for either gas stations or storage facilities before then.

