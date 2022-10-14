Effective: 2022-10-19 12:19:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following area, Northern Inner Channels. This includes the city of Haines. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain near mile 23 of the Haines Highway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall across the area has been from 1 to 3 inches so far with another 1 to 2 through early this evening. Cooler temperatures at higher elevations has limited the amount of runoff into larger river like the Chilkat River. Moderate to heavy rain will persist into late afternoon and with the already saturated ground that added runoff and some minor flooding on small streams. The rain rates will tapper this evening over the area.

HAINES, AK ・ 5 HOURS AGO