Daytona Beach, FL

click orlando

Drop-off site for Hurricane Ian debris opening in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla – As part of an ongoing effort to ease the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the City of New Smyrna Beach will open a site to drop off storm debris. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Deltona city leaders address Stone Island flooding concerns

STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Many people across Central Florida are still dealing with the impact of Hurricane Ian, and that includes the communities of Stone Island and Deltona in Volusia County. But some people in Stone Island say Deltona is making their flooding worse than it should be. Deltona...
DELTONA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

State of our dunes: Volusia is still assessing coastal damage after Ian

They erode. They get new sand deposits. That's the course of nature. When a storm hits, dunes are the first line of defense between the battering ocean waves and man-made infrastructure, and inevitably, take on damage as a result. Hurricane Ian was no exception, causing what county officials have reported as "significant and widespread" damage to Volusia's coast.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man crashes into bushes near city hall

6:51 p.m. — 200 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local pizza shop after the owner reported the theft of two bottles of soda. According to an incident report, the owner said that a juvenile boy wearing a black hoodie and black face mask walked into the shop and over to the coolers, where he grabbed two bottles of soda. When asked whether he was going to pay for them or not, the boy said, "I'm just going to take them," and left the store.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Harborside Tower in Dispute: Palm Coast and Developer Still Far Apart Over Allowable Number of Apartments

Last month the Palm Coast planning board tabled until Wednesday a developer’s request to build an 80-foot apartment tower and add 432 apartments and housing units at the Harborside marina, next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing 72-apartment tower. (See: “Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay.”)
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Commission Approves 56-Home Subdivision on Barrier Island Despite Deep Drainage Concerns

Conditioned on design alterations to address serious concerns about drainage, the Flagler County Commission late Monday evening approved a 56-home subdivision on the barrier island, some 1,000 feet south of Marineland’s town limits and south of the River to Sea Preserve. The subdivision, to be managed by a property owners’ association, will be called Scenic Cove.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Wrong button: Chemical dump causes mini explosion at BJ’s gas station in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Chemicals dumped near fuel pumps caused a mini explosion at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in Sanford on Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire officials told News 6 a third-party company was working on something at BJ’s. According to the fire department, someone pressed a wrong button and trigged the fire suppression system.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
FORT MYERS, FL

