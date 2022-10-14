Read full article on original website
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Residents forced to move as Hurricane Ian shelter set to close in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of Volusia County residents are searching for a new place to stay. They were evacuated to the Ocean Center following Hurricane Ian, but now the shelter is closing. There are two other temporary shelters on the west side of the county. But some residents...
‘Like living in the 1800s’: Some residents still struggling with Hurricane Ian flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of more than 200 homes in Volusia County said they are still trapped by flooded roads. In the Lake Harney Woods community near Mims, residents say they’re still stuck even though it’s been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian. Morgan Alderman Road...
click orlando
Drop-off site for Hurricane Ian debris opening in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla – As part of an ongoing effort to ease the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the City of New Smyrna Beach will open a site to drop off storm debris. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]
Orange County apartment complex residents given days to move out after flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents at one Orange County apartment complex learned Friday they have just seven days to turn in their keys. The order came after flooding from Hurricane Ian left their apartments full of mold and mildew. Some of the residents at Sumerset Apartments on Lee Rd....
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
WESH
Deltona city leaders address Stone Island flooding concerns
STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Many people across Central Florida are still dealing with the impact of Hurricane Ian, and that includes the communities of Stone Island and Deltona in Volusia County. But some people in Stone Island say Deltona is making their flooding worse than it should be. Deltona...
ormondbeachobserver.com
State of our dunes: Volusia is still assessing coastal damage after Ian
They erode. They get new sand deposits. That's the course of nature. When a storm hits, dunes are the first line of defense between the battering ocean waves and man-made infrastructure, and inevitably, take on damage as a result. Hurricane Ian was no exception, causing what county officials have reported as "significant and widespread" damage to Volusia's coast.
click orlando
Sketch released of human remains found at Flagler County construction site
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released two facial reconstruction sketches Wednesday of a man whose skeletal remains were found at a construction site in July. Investigators said the man is believed to be of African-American descent between the ages of 35 and 50, however,...
Man killed in Altamonte Springs apartment shooting
Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Altamonte Springs Monday night, police said Tuesday. Around 9:30 p.m., Altamonte Springs police responded to Lake Villas Condominium in the 100 block of Maitland Avenue for shots fired inside one of the residences. When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man crashes into bushes near city hall
6:51 p.m. — 200 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local pizza shop after the owner reported the theft of two bottles of soda. According to an incident report, the owner said that a juvenile boy wearing a black hoodie and black face mask walked into the shop and over to the coolers, where he grabbed two bottles of soda. When asked whether he was going to pay for them or not, the boy said, "I'm just going to take them," and left the store.
wogx.com
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
SANFORD - The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them. FOX 35 News...
WESH
Sanford pizza shop owner donates pies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers
SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County restaurant owner is offering up his expertise and volunteering his time to cook pizzas for those most impacted by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers. The Sanford Pizza Company building, located right on the Riverwalk in downtown Sanford, remains surrounded by water. But that...
flaglerlive.com
Harborside Tower in Dispute: Palm Coast and Developer Still Far Apart Over Allowable Number of Apartments
Last month the Palm Coast planning board tabled until Wednesday a developer’s request to build an 80-foot apartment tower and add 432 apartments and housing units at the Harborside marina, next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing 72-apartment tower. (See: “Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay.”)
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Commission Approves 56-Home Subdivision on Barrier Island Despite Deep Drainage Concerns
Conditioned on design alterations to address serious concerns about drainage, the Flagler County Commission late Monday evening approved a 56-home subdivision on the barrier island, some 1,000 feet south of Marineland’s town limits and south of the River to Sea Preserve. The subdivision, to be managed by a property owners’ association, will be called Scenic Cove.
Kirkman Road reopens after deadly crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — At least one person died in a crash late Monday along Kirkman Road, Orlando police said. Officers responded to the area of Conroy Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. They shut down a stretch of Kirkman Road during their investigation but reopened it early Tuesday morning. Police...
WESH
5 hospitalized after fire extinguishing system goes off in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A fire extinguishing system went off Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at the BJ's Whole Sale Club along State Road 46 in Sanford. Firefighters say they heard reports of the explosion, but that turned out to be incorrect. “We were all pumping gas and then we heard...
click orlando
Wrong button: Chemical dump causes mini explosion at BJ’s gas station in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Chemicals dumped near fuel pumps caused a mini explosion at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in Sanford on Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire officials told News 6 a third-party company was working on something at BJ’s. According to the fire department, someone pressed a wrong button and trigged the fire suppression system.
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
click orlando
1 lane of State Road 46 opens as floodwater in Seminole County recedes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is reopening one lane of State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes. One lane of State Road 46 in east Seminole County will be open to two-way traffic. Flaggers will direct traffic in both directions.
click orlando
Seminole County families continue to receive help after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The help continues for so many families across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian. News 6 obtained video of the path Rabbi Yanky Majesky and others from Nate’s Shul synagogue in Longwood traveled by boat Sunday through a Sanford neighborhood. They wanted to get results...
