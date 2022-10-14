Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Woman taken into custody for driving, firing multiple shots into air
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was taken into custody after firing multiple shots into the air near 34th and Martin Sunday. It happened just after midnight. Omaha police said a woman was driving around the area and fired multiple shots into the air. No one was injured. She was...
KETV.com
Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
1011now.com
Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was found dead in a parking lot overnight. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the area of 84th Street and Papillion Parkway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday. There they found a male down in a parking lot. Investigators say the death was suspicious...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate homicide, man found dead in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide Sunday. The Douglas County Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 3:04 a.m. Reports sent to KETV said officers responded to an incident in the parking lot between Adam and Eve's and Denny's off 84th and Interstate 80.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
klkntv.com
Waverly teen recovering after being stabbed in the heart, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old had heart surgery on Thursday after being stabbed several times by a 14-year-old, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies first responded to the stabbing in Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. after receiving reports that a teenager was repeatedly stabbed. The victim...
News Channel Nebraska
Windshield with bullet damage after gunshots heard in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a bullet damaged vehicle from Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 1200 block of Arapahoe Street for a report of several gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrive, LPD said they...
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha man pleads no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide
OMAHA — A 21-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Friday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the March death of an Omaha mother. Family and friends of the victim maintained their disappointment that he was not charged with a felony. Jonathan McDougald faces up to one year in jail...
klin.com
LSO Says Teen Accused Of Stabbing Classmate Sought Notoriety
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner has released more details in Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly that critically injured a 15 year old boy. It happened just before noon Thursday and Wagner says they got a 911 call from the victim and a second call from the 14 year old suspect, who remained at the scene. “I think part of his motivation was notoriety. He told us he was going to be famous. That’s pretty scary,” Wagner says.
klkntv.com
15-year-old stabbed multiple times at Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old was stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old at a Waverly park, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were made aware of a stabbing at Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he...
Omaha Police investigating early Sunday morning homicide
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early in the morning on Sunday.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
KETV.com
South Omaha pregnant woman shares story on carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Omaha womanwho was carjacked this week at gunpoint tells KETV she is five months pregnant. Omaha police arrested four teenager on Thursday and say they carried out the crime. Officers booked the teens on robbery and use of a weapon charges. They are all 13 to 17 years old.
News Channel Nebraska
Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls
BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
WOWT
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st Street near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
WOWT
Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
