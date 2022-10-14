ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was found dead in a parking lot overnight. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the area of 84th Street and Papillion Parkway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday. There they found a male down in a parking lot. Investigators say the death was suspicious...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate homicide, man found dead in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide Sunday. The Douglas County Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 3:04 a.m. Reports sent to KETV said officers responded to an incident in the parking lot between Adam and Eve's and Denny's off 84th and Interstate 80.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Windshield with bullet damage after gunshots heard in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a bullet damaged vehicle from Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 1200 block of Arapahoe Street for a report of several gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrive, LPD said they...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wahoo police searching for alleged thief

WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
WAHOO, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha man pleads no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide

OMAHA — A 21-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Friday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the March death of an Omaha mother. Family and friends of the victim maintained their disappointment that he was not charged with a felony. Jonathan McDougald faces up to one year in jail...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

LSO Says Teen Accused Of Stabbing Classmate Sought Notoriety

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner has released more details in Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly that critically injured a 15 year old boy. It happened just before noon Thursday and Wagner says they got a 911 call from the victim and a second call from the 14 year old suspect, who remained at the scene. “I think part of his motivation was notoriety. He told us he was going to be famous. That’s pretty scary,” Wagner says.
WAVERLY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

South Omaha pregnant woman shares story on carjacking

OMAHA, Neb. — A South Omaha womanwho was carjacked this week at gunpoint tells KETV she is five months pregnant. Omaha police arrested four teenager on Thursday and say they carried out the crime. Officers booked the teens on robbery and use of a weapon charges. They are all 13 to 17 years old.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls

BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
PLYMOUTH, NE
WOWT

RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st Street near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy