HS scores 10/13: Marsh Valley upsets South Fremont, Poky girls top Century in OT

FOOTBALL

Marsh Valley 41, South Fremont 21

Bradley Belnap accounted for four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) for the Eagles, who upset the No. 4 Cougars.

GIRLS SOCCER

Pocatello 2, Century 1 (OT)

Poky junior Dita Masak headed in the game-winner in overtime, forcing a rematch at 11 a.m. Saturday. Winner secures the 4A District 5 tournament championship and a spot at the 4A state tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Pocatello 2, Century 1

The teams will play again at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a district title and spot at state on the line.

CROSS COUNTRY

City Meet

Boys team scores

1. Pocatello (29), 2. Highland (30), 3. Century (85)

Boys individual scores

1. Russell Peck (Pocatello), 16:54, 2. Adnrew Nielsen (Pocatello), 17:13, 3. Brody Burch (Pocatello), 17:18, 4. Ammon Barton (Highland), 17:24, 5. Cody Christensen (Highland), 17:31, 6. Nate McClanahan (Highland), 17:49, 7. Jarrett Bushman (Highland), 17:50, 8. Nathan Steadman (Highland), 17:51, 9. Zach Jones (Highland), 17:52, 10. Kennon Holston (Highland), 17:52.

Girls team scores

1. Highland (25), 2. Pocatello (30), 3. Century (77)

Girls individual scores

1. Bailey Bird (Pocatello), 19:43.75, 2. Meredith Sanford (Highland), 20:02.59, 3. Hailey Renzello (Pocatello), 20:23.06, 4. Kimbrie Knudsen (Highland), 20:48.84, 5. Hannah Bailey (Highland), 21:03.56, 6. Leigh Ellis (Highland), 21:23.84, 7. Taylor Bunderson (Pocatello), 21:26.06, 8. Sophie Benson (Highland), 21:27.37, 9. Nuala Rollins (Pocatello), 21:30.09, 10. Zaidee Larson (Pocatello), 21:52.03.

VOLLEYBALL

Highland 3, Thunder Ridge 2 (25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 25-20, 15-11)

West Side 3, Aberdeen 0 (25-7, 24-4, 25-12)