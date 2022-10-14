ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

HS scores 10/13: Marsh Valley upsets South Fremont, Poky girls top Century in OT

By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

FOOTBALL

Marsh Valley 41, South Fremont 21

Bradley Belnap accounted for four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) for the Eagles, who upset the No. 4 Cougars.

GIRLS SOCCER

Pocatello 2, Century 1 (OT)

Poky junior Dita Masak headed in the game-winner in overtime, forcing a rematch at 11 a.m. Saturday. Winner secures the 4A District 5 tournament championship and a spot at the 4A state tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Pocatello 2, Century 1

The teams will play again at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a district title and spot at state on the line.

CROSS COUNTRY

City Meet

Boys team scores

1. Pocatello (29), 2. Highland (30), 3. Century (85)

Boys individual scores

1. Russell Peck (Pocatello), 16:54, 2. Adnrew Nielsen (Pocatello), 17:13, 3. Brody Burch (Pocatello), 17:18, 4. Ammon Barton (Highland), 17:24, 5. Cody Christensen (Highland), 17:31, 6. Nate McClanahan (Highland), 17:49, 7. Jarrett Bushman (Highland), 17:50, 8. Nathan Steadman (Highland), 17:51, 9. Zach Jones (Highland), 17:52, 10. Kennon Holston (Highland), 17:52.

Girls team scores

1. Highland (25), 2. Pocatello (30), 3. Century (77)

Girls individual scores

1. Bailey Bird (Pocatello), 19:43.75, 2. Meredith Sanford (Highland), 20:02.59, 3. Hailey Renzello (Pocatello), 20:23.06, 4. Kimbrie Knudsen (Highland), 20:48.84, 5. Hannah Bailey (Highland), 21:03.56, 6. Leigh Ellis (Highland), 21:23.84, 7. Taylor Bunderson (Pocatello), 21:26.06, 8. Sophie Benson (Highland), 21:27.37, 9. Nuala Rollins (Pocatello), 21:30.09, 10. Zaidee Larson (Pocatello), 21:52.03.

VOLLEYBALL

Highland 3, Thunder Ridge 2 (25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 25-20, 15-11)

West Side 3, Aberdeen 0 (25-7, 24-4, 25-12)

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello capitalizes on Preston turnovers in 41-21 district win

For the second straight week, Preston moved the ball pretty well against a district opponent, but once again turnovers loomed large. Preston turned the ball over three times in the first half — all on promising drives — and that was ultimately the biggest difference in Pocatello’s 41-21 win Friday night in an important 4A District 5 contest. “Yeah, that’s kind of a reoccurring theme for us, but it’s part...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Snake River runs past American Falls in blowout win, securing district crown

AMERICAN FALLS — Johnny Jones could have watched an episode of Peaky Blinders with the time he had. As the Snake River running back sprinted downfield, covering the opening second-half kickoff to American Falls, he saw the ball harmlessly fall to the turf around the 6. So he scooped it up and walked into the end zone — pushing his club’s lead to four scores before the second half turned six seconds old. “That was a nice gift that they gave us,” Snake River coach...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State earns first win of season with 40-31 victory over Cal Poly

Hunter Hays reached out to the sideline for high-fives, wearing a smile bright enough to power Pocatello for the next decade. Idaho State’s backup quarterback, back under center for the first time in three weeks, never shook the smile as he disappeared back into the sideline, responding to Idaho State’s go-ahead touchdown against Cal Poly with a grin that spread to his teammates like candy at a parade. As this game unfolded, as ISU earned its first win in more than a calendar year with...
POCATELLO, ID
Outsider.com

Idaho Mom Breaks State Record With Gorgeous ‘Monster’ Hybrid Trout

An Idaho mother reportedly broke the state record with a monster hybrid trout while fishing at Henrys Lake earlier this month. According to the Idaho Official Government website, Hailey Thomas of Rigby landed a new catch-and-release state record when she hooked a 36-inch long monster rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout. She had gone to the lake with her husband and two children for the fishing trip on October 4th. “Congratulations to Hailey Thomas of Rigby on landing a new catch-and-release state record from Henrys Lake. Hailey hooked the 36-inch long monster rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on Oct. 4 while fishing with her family on the renowned east Idaho lake.”
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band

As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child's foot was run over by one of the parade's floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child's injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child's name or age.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Grades from Idaho State's 40-31 win over Cal Poly

Here are position group grades from Idaho State’s 40-31 win over Cal Poly Saturday afternoon, the Bengals’ first win in more than a calendar year. Offense: A- The Bengals delivered their best game on offense all season. Quarterback Hunter Hays, who returned from a lower-leg injury that kept him out the previous two games, completed 17 of 23 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State University to celebrate Homecoming this week

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is celebrating Homecoming 2022 this week with a variety of traditional events. All are welcome to join the festivities with the Bengal community. For a full list of activities for students and alumni, visit isu.edu/homecoming. Here are a few highlights: Friday, Oct. 14 President’s Recognition Dinner, 7 p.m. (reception at...
POCATELLO, ID
KHQ Right Now

Two face off to be Idaho's next state schools chief

BOISE – Idaho will have a new state superintendent of schools next year, either Republican Debbie Critchfield or Democrat Terry Gilbert. The two come from differing backgrounds and have varying priorities, but both want to make Idaho’s education system a national leader and point of pride. “We’re capable...
IDAHO STATE
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT
Idaho State Journal

Authorities looking for suspects after headless big game carcass found near Rockland

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal. The report came to Idaho Fish and Game through the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline on Friday, Sept. 30. Based on the...
ROCKLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho. Wednesday The Brewery Comedy Tour returns to Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2wpa6tpj. Thursday Barricade, 308 E. Center...
POCATELLO, ID
Community Policy