NPL’s Books & Brew benefit is back!

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Books & Brew (and Vino too!) benefit is returning to the Norfolk Public Library.

Friends of the Norfolk Public Library (FNLP) will hold the benefit on Friday, October 21, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Slover Library on E Plume Street in Norfolk. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $50 online , and if available, at the door for $55.

During the event, FNLP will also hold their annual Recycled Reads Used Book Sale. Multiple titles and genres will be on sale for $1 to $2.

They will also hold the book sale open at the Slover Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 21st, and Saturday, October 22.

All proceeds from both events support Norfolk Public Library’s Summer Reading Program and and all of Norfolk’s Public libraries.

