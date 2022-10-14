Joseph M. Kerestes passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Born March 12, 1952, he was the son of the late John J. and Irene W. Sokol Kerestes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael G. Kerestes. Joe was a 1970 graduate of Mon Valley Catholic High School and excelled academically as a student. He was a 1974 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a BS degree of Bachelor of Arts. Joe was also an avid reader. He loved spending time reading non-fiction books and enjoyed sci-fi action movies, loved Pitt and his beloved Steelers. His love for his family and friends was undeniable. He truly enjoyed staying in touch with his MVC classmates and going to Pitt football games on Saturday afternoons. Joe owned and operated his own convenience Store (Joe’s Market) in Monessen and worked at the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare. He is survived by his brothers, John (Rudelle A.) Kerestes of Harrisburg, and David (Patricia) Kerestes of Buena Vista; nieces, Christine and Jennifer; and numerous cousins, friends and a sister-in-law, Connie (Kerestes) Patterson. Her special devotion and love were unwavering. A special thanks to Hempfield Manor and staff and Amedisys Hospice staff for their special care during his extended illness. There will be a 10:30 a.m. gathering Nov. 26, 2022, with an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Andrews Church, 1 Park Manor Road, Donora, PA 15033. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.com.

MONESSEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO