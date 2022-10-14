Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
The causeway linking Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland has reopened to residents
Sanibel Island residents on Wednesday were crossing the causeway for the first time since Hurricane Ian damaged the only road onto the popular Gulf Coast destination. “The causeway is our lifeline, and without it we have no opportunity to get back to the island, to get back to our homes,” said longtime resident Troy Thompson, who manages the Lazy Flamingo restaurants. “We’ve been stranded in town for three weeks now and it means everything to get back.”
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KTVZ
U.S. Fish and Wildlife will consider listing rare Oregon wildflower under Endangered Species Act
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today that they would consider protecting the tall western penstemon under the Endangered Species Act. The agency now has 12 months to decide whether to protect the imperiled Pacific Northwest flower. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the...
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: What the three candidates say they would do to help state’s economy
The governor of Oregon doesn’t have much control over the larger economic forces that determine whether the state’s economy is going to boom – or bust. “Mahonia Hall doesn’t set monetary policy,” said Betsy Johnson, one of the candidates who could move into the governor’s official residence after November’s election.
opb.org
Measure 114 would tighten gun laws in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. When ballots go out this week, Oregonians will have a chance to decide whether they think gun purchases should be more tightly regulated and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition banned. “Oregonians from across the state are saying ‘enough is...
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help. It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
opb.org
Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster
Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
987thebull.com
Oregon Humane Society Photo Contest
I mean, you SAY you have the cutest dog or cat in the world… but do you have any proof of that? Here’s your chance?. The Oregon Humane Society is holding their annual Photo Contest Fundraiser, and you can enter right now! The link is here, and you can enter an adorable photo of your four-legged family member for the chance at bragging rights, and also to make your pet famous as being part of the OHS Calendar!
Arid fall spells drought for NW Oregon; La Niña could bring relief
Last week, large swaths of Multnomah, Columbia Clatsop and Tillamook Counties were upgraded from “abnormally dry” conditions to “moderate drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY: Fire Update 10/17/22
Friday night, October 14th, Astoria District and partners had a fire in the Fishhawk Lake Area on Clatsop State Forest. The fire burned the slash on a south slope and currently is in mop-up at about 120 acres. Today ODF Team 2 is assigned to the Nakia Fire near Camas...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
thatoregonlife.com
Six Of The Prettiest Covered Bridges To Visit In Oregon This Fall
From Oregon’s oldest remaining covered bridge, to the widest covered bridge in the state, and the all around most gorgeous covered bridge Oregon has to offer, Oregon has 50 remaining covered bridges to visit. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of year in Oregon, and covered bridges are some of the best spots to stop and take in the beauty and history of our stunning state.
When are the 2022 general election ballots in Oregon sent to voters?
Election Day is getting closer, and that means registered Oregon voters will be receiving their ballots and other materials in their mail soon.
OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
‘It was absolutely surreal’: Biden hugs Oregon’s first university graduate with Down syndrome
Cody Sullivan got a welcome surprise Saturday: a hug from President Joe Biden at the East Portland Community Center, where the president gave a 25-minute address during his two-day swing through Portland to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. “I was so happy,” said Sullivan, 26. “It was magical.”...
opb.org
Bend plans another camp sweep, while residents say they have nowhere to go
Rena has been homeless in Bend for more than six years. In that time, she frequently has had to move camping spots due to camp sweeps by the Oregon Department of Transportation. “You got to watch them throw your stuff away,” Rena, who did not give her last name, said...
Channel 6000
WATCH: Oregon’s Harvest 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Willamette Valley is known for many things, including its bountiful agriculture. Check out our special Oregon’s Harvest 2022 in the video player above.
Comments / 0