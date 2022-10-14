Read full article on original website
Mollman delivering big season for Lead-Deadwood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Allison Mollman is turning in a strong senior season for the Lead-Deadwood volleyball team. Mollman is also a valuable leader for the Golddiggers.
Belle Fourche improves to 28-6
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche volleyball team continued its strong season Tuesday night defeating St. Thomas More 3-0. The Broncs are now 28-6 on the season.
Big Ol’ Fish-Hunter Veale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 13 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Hunter Veale. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from South Dakota, they are considered a farm winery.
Very warm with critical fire danger Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A mild night is expected as low temperatures will range from the 30s to the 40s. Some spots along the foothills from Rapid City to Spearfish might stay close to 50°. Skies are mostly clear across the area. Sunny skies are expected Thursday. It...
SD public school attendance is down statewide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Education published the state’s 2021-22 public school report card. The report provides data that helps parents, educators, and community leaders understand how their public schools perform. This year, an area of concern was the attendance rate. According...
Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
Rep. Dusty Johnson, Sheriff-Elect Brian Mueller meet to discuss crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Going into this year’s midterm elections, Republicans have been running on claims that crime is rising across the nation. Some of the issues the Rapid City community faces are a rising homicide rate, and a continued influx of fentanyl and other addictive drugs. These...
Pennington County flood warning system remains crucial
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The flood warning system was a direct result of the 1972 flood and has been helping the Pennington County Emergency Management keep track of potential flash floods heading to a populated area. The system is currently run by three parties Pennington County Emergency Management the...
Here piggy piggy; Downtown Pork Week draws people to Rapid City restaurants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The smell of bacon, pulled pork, and ham are filling downtown Rapid City for the new Downtown Pork Week event, a spin-off of Rapid City Restaurant Week. “Restaurant-goers can enjoy a featured pork dish and score their meal using the Virtual Passport to be entered...
Douglas school bus driver cited following crash with 47 students onboard
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Douglas School District bus driver was cited Tuesday afternoon for failing to yield, causing a crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive. None of the 47 students on the bus were injured but a 68-year-old Rapid City woman driving a...
Salvation Army on the hunt for volunteers this holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter is on the horizon, and with it the holidays. As you prepare your Thanksgiving menu and pull decorations out of storage, the Salvation Army is preparing a bit differently. Instead of hunting for gifts, they’re hunting for volunteers. The Salvation Army helps brighten...
BIG event allows girls to interact with the STEM world
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons hosted their annual BIG Event at Western Dakota Technical college. The BIG event, which stands for believe in girls introduces young girls into the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math by allowing them to see how STEM can be used in various career fields.
Warmer drier weather is expected over the next couple of days.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Today we will see plenty of sunshine with a mixed bag of temperatures for this afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 70s. Wednesday breezy conditions will return to the regions as wind gusts will get up to 30 miles per hour in some locations. Highs on Wednesday look to climb into the 60s and 70s for the region leading to an increase in fire risk in the afternoon.
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
Changing produce for winter at the farmers market
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer and the farmers’ market go together like peanut butter and jelly, but how do winter and the farmers’ market pair?. Green thumbs are harvesting the last of their produce and canning their goods for the winter, and the Black Hills Farmers Market is open year-round, giving vendors an opportunity to sell all year. Some offer meats, while others switch up what they stock, focusing on what they typically cook themselves.
A “terrier-fying” afternoon for Tails ‘n Training
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Reader beware some of the following images might be too scary for some readers! You have been warned. Dogs were scaring everyone Sunday at the 7th Annual Pooch-a-ween at Tails ‘n Training in Rapid City. The puppy event according to them, is a good way to train dogs with social interactions. Not to mention, a fun way for dogs to get into the Halloween spirit early and blow off some steam for the day.
Viewing poverty through a “Different Lens”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People were invited to view poverty through the lens of someone else. The event called Different Lens was hosted by the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and was held with the intention of spreading community awareness. Monday’s luncheon encouraged people to understand what poverty looks like...
Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man made his first appearance in court Wednesday, after being charged with killing a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run October 14. 27-year-old Jordan Hare is charged with failure to stop his vehicle and destruction of evidence for washing his truck and rims after the crash. According to police, they found security photos and videos of a 2008 Chevy Silverado leaving the scene. They then tracked the vehicle to a home in south Rapid City. They arrested Hare on October 18.
Minority groups less likely to get flu shots
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The flu can be dangerous and lead to hospitalization, or even death. Yet, some people choose not to get the vaccine. According to the VitalSigns report from the CDC, compared to Caucasian adults, Native American adults are 30% more likely to be hospitalized with the flu, Hispanic adults are 20% more likely, and African American adults are 80% more likely.
