wccbcharlotte.com
Shootout Erupts In Front of CMS School Bus, Suspects in Custody
Police have identified and charged four people in connection to a road rage incident that happened on West Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. The suspects have been identified as: Fredrick Dickson, 21, Messiyah McManus, 19, Timmie Smith, 21, and Arthur Kirkpatrick, 21. Dickson is charged with discharging a firearm into a moving...
Salisbury Police identify suspect in hospital as Livingstone College shooter
Police have identified a man who is in the hospital as the suspect in this weekend's Livingstone College shooting, Salisbury Police said Tuesday.
Charlotte woman says man kidnapped her at gunpoint, stole car
CHARLOTTE — A woman said a stranger jumped into her parked car in west Charlotte, kidnapped her at gunpoint and stole her car Monday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Kou Kerbay said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her loaner car, where out of nowhere, a stranger ran up, jumped in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at her and drove off. It all happened outside her ex-husband’s apartment on Markland Drive near West Boulevard.
wccbcharlotte.com
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Charged, Person of Interest Sought after Shooting at Livingstone College
Salisbury Police have charged a man in connection to a shooting over the weekend at Livingstone College. Authorities identified 21-year-old Talib Kelly as one of the shooters during a news conference on Tuesday. Kelly is not a student of the school and police say once he is released from the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rare Arnold Palmer Doll Stolen from Gastonia Dental Office
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for help to catch a man who broke into a dental office on Hudson Boulevard and stole a rare Arnold Palmer doll. In a Facebook post, police said the 1998 Starting Lineup Timeless Legend collectible doll is in the original box, and includes the famous golfer’s signature inside the box.
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing South Carolina 8-year-old
A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing an 8-year-old girl in Gaffney in 2017.
Police: Suspects steal car after stabbing man near southwest Charlotte Walmart
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after arresting three suspects accused of stabbing a man outside a Walmart in southwest Charlotte, stealing a car and leading police on a chase. Officers responded Monday morning to the scene at the Whitehall Commons shopping center on South Tryon Street near Interstate...
wccbcharlotte.com
wccbcharlotte.com
Search For Missing Cabarrus County Couple
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 72-year-old Lillie Mclain Wilson and and 76-year-old Merlin Wilson Jr. The couple, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 9855 Troutman RD Midland, NC. Lillie was...
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged in an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Sean Dunne was charged with assault on a female after a 911 call was made from his...
wccbcharlotte.com
Search for Missing Statesville Woman
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen on 181 Miller Farm Road Statesville, NC 28677. Anyone with information about Bellamy should call Deputy R....
wccbcharlotte.com
Funeral Arrangements For Disabled Veteran Killed In House Fire
CHARLOTTE, NC — A disabled veteran that was killed on October 10th in a house fire will be laid to rest on October 19th. The funeral will be held at the Clark Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC. Visitation will begin at 11:30AM, followed by the home going service at 12PM.
WBTV
Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.
HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat. Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.
WBTV
CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic. Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead. More information will be provided when available.
17 shell casings found after shots fired into Rock Hill apartment, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found 17 shell casings after gunshots were fired into an apartment in Rock Hill early Monday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. at an apartment on Riverview Road. Four adults on the […]
Charlotte Stories
3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center
CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire Causes Major Damage at NoDa Home
CHARLOTTE — Two people got out safely after a major fire at their home in the 1100 block of E. 35th Street near The Plaza. Firefighters were called around 4 p.m. Wednesday, and took about 30 minutes to control the fire. A woman shouted “my baby, my baby,” and...
wccbcharlotte.com
Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
