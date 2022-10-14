UPDATE Oct 18, 2022 10:30 p.m. CMPD says they have five suspects in custody after a shootout on West Blvd at Watson Drive. Officers say one suspect had a gun, and other suspect was bitten by a K-9 during the apprehension. Surveillance video showed that shots were fired from a black Dodge Charger. Police think the shootout stemmed from road rage. It happened near a school bus, but the bus was not struck and no one was hurt. Another car was hit by gunfire, but police said the driver was not hurt. Police found the Dodge Charger around 10 p.m. and took the suspects into custody.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO