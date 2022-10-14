ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US

ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb opens warming centers

DeKalb County will open three warming centers on Oct. 19 for residents to use overnight. Warming centers will be open in the following DeKalb County Fire Stations beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates. Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood. Fire Station...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Kroger in downtown Decatur to close

A Kroger grocery store that has been in Decatur for more than two decades will permanently close by the end of the year. The location at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur, known by locals as “Baby Kroger” because of its small square footage in comparison to other Kroger stores, will close Dec. 2.
DECATUR, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs. Why? The coldest temps since...
ATLANTA, GA
musictimes.com

'Kanye West Day' Officially Cancelled: 'To Ye I Say Nay'

The former Atlanta city councilwoman who organized "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him. In view of his recent contentious words, she says she would not grant the distinction now. It's such a waste of a gret honor, considering the day was made in recognition of all the great, nice things Kanye achieved in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead

MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
MARIETTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

MARTA proposes new transit option for Candler Road, schedules meetings

MARTA officials will host public meetings on Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 about bringing a new type of transit service to Candler Road. The Oct. 25 meeting will be held in-person at Saint Phillip AME Church, 1601 Richard Allen Drive, Decatur, and the Oct. 27 meeting will be conducted via Zoom.
DECATUR, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Early voting underway as Georgia voters set new midterm turnout record

More than 12,000 ballots were cast on the first day of early voting in DeKalb County, despite technical issues that morning. The number of votes cast is more than double the 5,000 ballots cast on the first day of early voting in 2018, according to DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections officials.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

