Bixby continues impressive run of dominance with decisive win against Broken Arrow
By Buck Ringgold | Photo by Karen Schwartz BIXBY - Friday night, Bixby was seeking to extend its state 11-man record win streak to 56 straight games. The Spartans ended up with 56 - not just consecutive wins but the amount of points they put on the scoreboard in the opening half. Seven ...
kjrh.com
Bixby coach brings commitment, dedication from the sidelines
BIXBY, Okla. — A team is made up of more than the players on the field. One Bixby Spartan is a superstar on the sidelines. Vinnie Hondros has been a fixture in Bixby Football for over a decade. "We love having Vinnie as part of this program. He's a...
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
hbsdealer.com
Westlake Ace Hardware to expand in Okla.
Westlake Ace Hardware has signed an agreement to build a new store in Jenks, Oklahoma. Construction of the building will begin in early 2023, said the firm, with a tentative opening in late 2023. Westlake Ace currently owns and operates 14 other locations throughout Oklahoma. “We are thrilled to open...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Portion Of Eastern Oklahoma
Update: 10/15/22 6:10 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Haskell, McIntosh, Muskogee & Sequoyah counties until 6:45 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for multiple eastern Oklahoma counties until 11 p.m. Saturday. The counties include Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg and...
News On 6
Live Updates: Severe Weather Potential For Eastern Oklahoma Counties
Update 10 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Adair County until 11 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for multiple eastern Oklahoma counties until 11 p.m. Saturday. Hughes and Lincoln counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer these storms...
How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
blackchronicle.com
When do we see our first freeze?
Temperatures are lastly feeling extra seasonable. In truth, even under seasonal averages are forecast for this upcoming week, as temperatures take a nosedive Monday and Tuesday. With this we may very well see our first frost or freeze throughout elements of northeast Oklahoma, which brings up the query:. When do...
Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country
State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
Large grass fire leaves ‘Multiple structures lost.’
Okla. — The Wilson Fire Department is currently fighting a large grass fire just west of Henryetta in southeast Okfuskee County. Reportedly, multiple structures have been destroyed in the area and firefighters are expected to continue battling the flames all night long according to the Wilson Fire Department. ©2022...
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
Wagoner County to install Flock Safety Cameras
They can detect the color, make and model of the car, the license plate, and even something unique to the vehicle like a bumper sticker.
Buy-back event planned for Bartlesville recycle center
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting a one-day “buy-back event” to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The city-owned center, located near 10th Street and Virginia Avenue,...
US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Teen Art at Bartlesville LIbrary Today
Fall break brings challenges on what teens can do with their time so the Bartlesville Public LIbrary is offering an opportunity to do something bad by creating something good. Bad Art for Teens is scheduled for today (October 14) from 2-3 pm in Meeting Room A. Teens can socialize while creating some really bad art. Trophies will be given for the worst art pieces. The event is FREE and all supplies are provided by the library.
56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
Tulsa firefighters celebrate the life of former assistant fire marshal who drowned in Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. — Friday, Tulsa firefighters participated in the official Home Going Celebration for Terry McGee, the retired assistant fire marshal who drowned in Skiatook Lake while trying to rescue his grandchild. Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) Honor Guard rang their bell three times, symbolizing 66-year-old McGee’s last alarm....
