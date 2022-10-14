ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey, OK

kjrh.com

Bixby coach brings commitment, dedication from the sidelines

BIXBY, Okla. — A team is made up of more than the players on the field. One Bixby Spartan is a superstar on the sidelines. Vinnie Hondros has been a fixture in Bixby Football for over a decade. "We love having Vinnie as part of this program. He's a...
BIXBY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to ward off those pesky armadillos

TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
TULSA, OK
hbsdealer.com

Westlake Ace Hardware to expand in Okla.

Westlake Ace Hardware has signed an agreement to build a new store in Jenks, Oklahoma. Construction of the building will begin in early 2023, said the firm, with a tentative opening in late 2023. Westlake Ace currently owns and operates 14 other locations throughout Oklahoma. “We are thrilled to open...
JENKS, OK
News On 6

Live Updates: Severe Weather Potential For Eastern Oklahoma Counties

Update 10 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Adair County until 11 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for multiple eastern Oklahoma counties until 11 p.m. Saturday. Hughes and Lincoln counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer these storms...
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

When do we see our first freeze?

Temperatures are lastly feeling extra seasonable. In truth, even under seasonal averages are forecast for this upcoming week, as temperatures take a nosedive Monday and Tuesday. With this we may very well see our first frost or freeze throughout elements of northeast Oklahoma, which brings up the query:. When do...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Buy-back event planned for Bartlesville recycle center

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting a one-day “buy-back event” to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The city-owned center, located near 10th Street and Virginia Avenue,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Teen Art at Bartlesville LIbrary Today

Fall break brings challenges on what teens can do with their time so the Bartlesville Public LIbrary is offering an opportunity to do something bad by creating something good. Bad Art for Teens is scheduled for today (October 14) from 2-3 pm in Meeting Room A. Teens can socialize while creating some really bad art. Trophies will be given for the worst art pieces. The event is FREE and all supplies are provided by the library.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK

