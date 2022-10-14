Read full article on original website
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Fort Morgan Times
UNC roundup: VB, XC athletes earn Big Sky weekly recognition; swim wins first dual
Sophomore Regina Mpigachai continues her successful cross country campaign this season, earning an individual medal at the UC-Riverside Highlander Invitational on Saturday. Mpigachai won the 6,000-meter run, recording a time of 19:46.6. Her finish was six seconds faster than the second place runner. She was 34 seconds behind the course record – 19:12.6 – which was set in 2011 by Laura Hollander of Cal Poly.
Fort Morgan Times
CSU men picked fourth in preseason basketball poll; Stevens named to all-conference team
Colorado State men’s basketball has been picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West Conference this season, and senior guard Isaiah Stevens was named to the preseason all-conference team, the league announced Wednesday. The Rams received 156 points in the poll. San Diego State was picked to win the...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado football: If healthy, Owen McCown to remain Buffs’ starter at QB
Despite a clutch performance off the bench from backup JT Shrout on Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes don’t have a quarterback controversy. Interim head coach Mike Sanford made it clear during media availability on Sunday night that, if healthy, true freshman Owen McCown would get the start when the Buffs (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) visit Oregon State (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore. (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Fort Morgan Times
Beetdiggers’ softball captures regional title; eyes now on state
Over the weekend in Brush, the Beetdiggers’ softball team won the 3A Region 5 championship in convincing fashion by scoring a combined 25 runs and allowing five in their games against Cedaredge and Lyons. “It feels great,” Tom Odle, BHS head softball coach, said Monday morning. “This set of...
Fort Morgan Times
Shawn Christensen inducted into Bowling Hall of Fame
A Brush native was inducted into the Colorado Bowling Hall of Fame over the summer following a successful career as a professional bowler. Shawn Christensen’s love for bowling developed after a serious motorcycle accident at the age of 15 that limited his participation in other competitive contact sports. His parents, themselves accomplished bowlers in the Morgan County area, offered to purchase him a bowling ball, bag and shoes if he committed to practicing and bowling three games every day after school. Shawn was hooked, and thus began his bowling journey.
Fort Morgan Times
A new RiNo mural depicts Mount Evans with a more historically sensitive name
When Sarah Ortegon was painting a new mural on the side of the Patagonia store in River North, passersby had a lot of questions. They wanted to know why she had crossed out the name Mount Evans in her painting and replaced it with the words “Mount Blue Sky.”
Fort Morgan Times
10-month-old found safe after Amber Alert
The 10-month-old girl at the center of a Tuesday afternoon Amber Alert has been found safe. The investigation is ongoing, Aurora police said in a Twitter post, and detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. The infant, whose first name is A’myah, was last seen in the area...
