A Brush native was inducted into the Colorado Bowling Hall of Fame over the summer following a successful career as a professional bowler. Shawn Christensen’s love for bowling developed after a serious motorcycle accident at the age of 15 that limited his participation in other competitive contact sports. His parents, themselves accomplished bowlers in the Morgan County area, offered to purchase him a bowling ball, bag and shoes if he committed to practicing and bowling three games every day after school. Shawn was hooked, and thus began his bowling journey.

BRUSH, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO