Loveland, CO

Loveland police chief finalists face the public

By Greg Nieto
 5 days ago

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — And then there were three.

The three finalists for chief of the Loveland Police Department met the public on Thursday night at the Embassy Suites. The event was part of a meet-and-greet as the candidates compete to lead the department.

The finalists are:

  • Timothy Doran, an assistant chief of police for Fort Collins Police Services
  • David Farrow, deputy chief of the Field Operations Bureau for the Goodyear Police Department in Arizona
  • Anita Koester, division chief for the Lakewood Police Department

A fourth, final candidate withdrew his name to accept another position. A city spokesperson said a final decision could be made by the end of the fall.

