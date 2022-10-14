ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month.

According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was seen pistol-whipping the man in the head before shooting into the air.

Three men disarmed Valdez, he then got a shotgun from his car and shot toward the nightclub before fleeing. Valdez later called police reporting he had been shot but video evidence and two employees identified him as the shooter.

Police are unsure how exactly Valdez was shot. He’s facing multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

