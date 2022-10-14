ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Friday night lights preview: One week before playoffs

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Only one week left... for Ohio, anyway. The eight schools of the River Cities are ramping up for the final week of the regular season in Ohio and the penultimate week in West Virginia, as schools from both states vie for the remaining playoff spots.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Colts' Davies scores goals, eyes business career

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2022 season has been one of transition for Philip Barbour boys soccer. After a run of consistent winning seasons in recent years, the loss of a significant senior class and an influx of young players has led to a bit of a rebuild.
PHILIPPI, WV
Mary Marantz

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University Alumni Association will celebrate…
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tara Lynn Leary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A man serving 40 years for a first-degree robbery conviction i…
GRAFTON, WV
Gena Rebekah Nelson

ASPINWALL, P.A. (WV News) — Gena Rebekah Nelson, 90, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. Visitation will be held at the Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home, 100 Center Ave. Aspinwall, PA 15215 on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral service at noon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVU Alumni Association announces Homecoming and Alumni Service Award winners

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University Alumni Association will celebrate recipients of the 2022 Homecoming and Alumni Service Awards during Homecoming Week, starting next Monday. These awards honor individuals who embody what it means to be a Mountaineer and mark accomplishments of alumni around the globe,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Golden Bears blank Rio women for first win

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Nearly every statistic pointed to the University of Rio Grande women's soccer team dominating West Virginia University-Tech. Except the numbers that counted most, though — the final score.
RIO GRANDE, OH
WVU Medicine Center for Integrative Pain Management offers hope to the afflicted with holistic approach to pain treatment

The WVU Medicine Center for Integrative Pain Management, a multidisciplinary clinic that specializes in dealing with chronic pain, has seen thousands of patients walk through its doors since opening five years ago, and officials are looking forward to continue tackling pain, opioid addiction, and more head-on. The Morgantown-based center houses...
MORGANTOWN, WV

